Health

126 Doctors Died of COVID-19 This Year: Indian Medical Association

The IMA has said that it is currently determining the inoculation status of doctors who passed away due to COVID-19 in 2021.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   6 May 2021 2:27 PM GMT
Writer : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Shubhendu Deshmukh
126 Doctors Died of COVID-19 This Year: Indian Medical Association

Image Credits: Representational

Within just four months of 2021, India has lost 126 doctors to COVID-19, revealed an Indian Medical Association (IMA) study. The number of deaths is almost equal to 17 per cent of the total 734 deaths last year.

The IMA has said that it is currently determining the inoculation status of doctors who passed away due to COVID-19 this year.

According to the former national president of IMA, Ravi Wankhedkar, both Centre as well as the state governments should maintain official data of Health Care Workers affected and died due to COVID with their vaccination status. "Unfortunately, the government is not doing it, hence IMA is trying to collect this data," Dr Wankhedkar said.

The Center began the nationwide vaccination drive for doctors, nurses, police, and other frontline workers from January 16 this year.

Out of the 16 crore inoculation until now, 94.7 lakh health care workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 63.5 lakh health care workers have taken the second dose.

IMA has likewise made a COVID Martyrs Fund from which Rs 1.6 crore has been dispensed to the families of doctors who died of COVID-19, reported News18.

The IMA study showed that in Bihar, 49 doctors died due to COVID-19, which is the highest in any state. Bihar was among the least affected states in terms of Covid-19 deaths and has registered 2,926 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

On the other hand, more than 10,000 people have died in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and West Bengal.

In February, the IMA had invalidated the government's information that 162 doctors died because of COVID-19 in the country. The IMA in February had said that it was "shocked" and revealed that the actual figure was 734.
Also Read: 'CT-Scan Is Like 5-10 X-rays, Not 300-400': Docs' Body Refutes AIIMS Chief Guleria's 'Unscientific' Claims
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian