126 Doctors Died of COVID-19 This Year: Indian Medical Association

Within just four months of 2021, India has lost 126 doctors to COVID-19, revealed an Indian Medical Association (IMA) study. The number of deaths is almost equal to 17 per cent of the total 734 deaths last year.
The IMA has said that it is currently determining the inoculation status of doctors who passed away due to COVID-19 this year.
According to the former national president of IMA, Ravi Wankhedkar, both Centre as well as the state governments should maintain official data of Health Care Workers affected and died due to COVID with their vaccination status. "Unfortunately, the government is not doing it, hence IMA is trying to collect this data," Dr Wankhedkar said.
The Center began the nationwide vaccination drive for doctors, nurses, police, and other frontline workers from January 16 this year.
Out of the 16 crore inoculation until now, 94.7 lakh health care workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 63.5 lakh health care workers have taken the second dose.
IMA has likewise made a COVID Martyrs Fund from which Rs 1.6 crore has been dispensed to the families of doctors who died of COVID-19, reported News18
The IMA study showed that in Bihar, 49 doctors died due to COVID-19, which is the highest in any state. Bihar was among the least affected states in terms of Covid-19 deaths and has registered 2,926 deaths since the pandemic began last year.
On the other hand, more than 10,000 people have died in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and West Bengal.
In February, the IMA had invalidated the government's information that 162 doctors died because of COVID-19 in the country. The IMA in February had said that it was "shocked" and revealed that the actual figure was 734.