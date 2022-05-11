All section
Project Streedhan Comes Back With Another Interesting Take On Anemia Awareness

Image Credit: Project Streedhan

Good To Know
Propelled byProject Streedhan

Project Streedhan Comes Back With Another Interesting Take On Anemia Awareness

India,  11 May 2022 12:47 PM GMT

India ranks the highest in the world for the prevalence of anemia among women. Project Streedhan’s campaigns help create awareness and urge women to take a crucial step toward their health.

Iron is one treasure that every second woman in India is low on. Most commonly diagnosed in women, Anemia, a condition marked by low-haemoglobin levels, is usually triggered by iron deficiency caused due to poor nutrition. *More than 50 per cent of women in urban India are anemic, yet not much awareness is there about this deficiency. The country ranks the highest in the world for the prevalence of anemia among women. Often women, who are usually considered the caretakers, don't take care of themselves and tend to neglect that there is an increased risk of passing the condition from a mother to her unborn child.

Every year, around the world, while mothers are celebrated on Mother's Day, often, mothers-to-be are forgotten or not talked about. Project Streedhan, a CSR initiative by DSM, specialising in nutrition and sustainable living, over the years, has initiated the Streedhan campaign aimed at emphasising the importance of iron rich food in her diet. This year, DSM leveraged the occasion of Mother's Day to create awareness around anemia and iron deficiency, and proper nutrition amongst mothers-to-be.

Aimed to spread the message of women's health and immunity, the project's latest film is visualised around the Indian baby shower ceremony, Godhbharai. The film urges all women to not just invest in gold and silver but invest in a mother's iron by giving her nutritious food.
Project Streedhan stresses the importance of taking care of one's health before everything else. After all, health is wealth.

Nutritional crisis in the urban context is primarily due to the lack of awareness. Project Streedhan's campaigns help create awareness and urge women to take a crucial step toward their health. The Logical Indian applauds Project Streedhan's work on spreading the relevant message around nutritional issues and working towards creating change for the better.

*According to the recently published National Family Health Survey-5 [2019-21] Anemia Mukt Bharat – a program of the Ministry of Health, Government of India, and the UNICEF states that 57 per cent of women of reproductive age, 52 per cent of pregnant women and 67 per cent of children between 6 and 59 months of age are all anemic.

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

