Project Streedhan Comes Back With Another Interesting Take On Anemia Awareness

stresses the importance of taking care of one's health before everything else. After all, health is wealth.

Aimed to spread the message of women's health and immunity, the project's latest film is visualised around the Indian baby shower ceremony, Godhbharai. The film urges all women to not just invest in gold and silver but invest in a mother's iron by giving her nutritious food.

Nutritional crisis in the urban context is primarily due to the lack of awareness. Project Streedhan's campaigns help create awareness and urge women to take a crucial step toward their health. The Logical Indian applauds Project Streedhan's work on spreading the relevant message around nutritional issues and working towards creating change for the better.



*According to the recently published National Family Health Survey-5 [2019-21] Anemia Mukt Bharat – a program of the Ministry of Health, Government of India, and the UNICEF states that 57 per cent of women of reproductive age, 52 per cent of pregnant women and 67 per cent of children between 6 and 59 months of age are all anemic.