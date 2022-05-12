Kisaan Mitra Program: Initiative Empowering Marginalized Farmers To Champion Biodiversity And Sustainability!

The earth is experiencing a decline in biodiversity and an increase in climate disruption. Tied to human consumption, these problems will worsen if corrective action is not taken. Therefore, understanding the factors influencing climate change and the steps required to conserve biodiversity is critical.

Himalaya Wellness Company is a leader in several initiatives to preserve the rich biodiversity of the earth and protect the environment. Under the Kisaan Mitra program, Himalaya empowers marginalized farmers by promoting livelihood, good agricultural practices (GAP), and sustainable farming of medicinal herbs. The Company trains the farmers in practices that improve the soil's water-holding capacity and enhance soil health, which helps restore the earth's natural nutrients. In collaboration with several NGOs and farmers' groups, Himalaya supports small and marginalized farmers through contract farming. Farmers are trained to cultivate medicinal herbs like Tulasi, Alfalfa, Ashvagandha, Vetiver, Neem, Jasmine, Gotu kola, Moringa, Brahmi, Argyrea, and Achillea.

Himalaya Wellness Company also provides the farmers with planting materials and logistical support. The initiative has helped marginalized farmers increase their income when compared to their regular crop cultivation. also provides the farmers with planting materials and logistical support. The initiative has helped marginalized farmers increase their income when compared to their regular crop cultivation.



