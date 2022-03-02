GiveIndia Fundraising Challenge: A Platform Supporting Indian NGOs Impact Interventions By Awarding Them INR 4 Crore Reward!

Battling the Covid-19 pandemic has left many non-profit organisations (NPOs) struggling to stay afloat. NPOs are left in a tight spot with no sign of the situation easing. GiveIndia's annual fundraising challenge, which started on February 1, 2022, gives as many as INR 4 crore rewards to participating NGOs.



Established in 2000, GiveIndia, the Bengaluru-based organisation, is one of the country's largest and most trusted giving platforms. It enables organisations and individuals to raise and donate funds to any cause they care about by offering crowdfunding services, corporate giving, cause marketing, and philanthropy consulting.

For the past seven years, GiveIndia has awarded more than INR 10 crores to the participating Indian NGOs to support their impact interventions. Over 60 NPOs among the 450 plus who join the challenge raise anything between 30-80 per cent of their yearly fundraising budget during the GiveIndia Fundraising challenge (GFC). NGOs with an active fundraising page registered with GiveIndia are automatically entered into the GFC and those who wish to participate can join via a simple registration and due diligence process.

"GiveIndia Fundraising Challenge 2022 is an open invitation for all nonprofits to end the financial year on a high. GiveIndia is providing every support to make their fundraising a great success. In this year's GFC, 450 nonprofits have raised close to INR 10 crore within just 4 weeks. For many nonprofits, GFC is the platform to raise a significant portion of their yearly budget. As India's most trusted giving platform, GiveIndia encourages more nonprofits to join the challenge," said Neha Joshi, Head of Nonprofit partnerships, GiveIndia.

GFC is held in the last two months of the financial year, allowing donors to benefit from tax savings for their monetary contributions. Tax-deductible 80(G) and 501(c)(3) receipts are issued for domestic and international donations. The event gives NGOs a chance to develop their crowdfunding skills, raise money for a cause, connect with old and new donors while learning the strategies that work well in a technology-driven era of online fundraising.

Last year over 450 NGOs- including Deesha Education Foundation, Team Everest and Umeed Foundation - participated in GFC and raised over INR 17 crore for causes like COVID relief, healthcare, education, etc.

GiveIndia was born from the idea of bridging the gap between people who want to make a difference by giving back and people who are doing some phenomenal work but need more support. Its community of over 2 million donors and 250 plus partners have supported over 2,500 verified non-profits, serving over 15 million people across the country. The Logical Indian lauds the efforts of GiveIndia in helping individuals and organisations alleviate poverty by bridging the gap and enabling them to make a difference.