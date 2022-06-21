What is the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card?

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Card is a digital card that helps you fit even the biggest purchases well into your budget. From television to furniture, for all your big-ticket purchases, Bajaj Finserv EMI Card is the card you need.



What is Bajaj Finserv EMI Card? How does it Work?

As the name suggests, with this card, you can first buy a product and then pay its price in a customised instalment via No Cost EMIs. You will receive a pre-approved amount of ₹4 lakhs. The card can be used both during online as well as offline shopping. To help you understand better, here is an example of how the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card works.

Suppose you wish to buy a smartphone worth ₹35,000. Though the phone is a little over your budget, you really like it and want to purchase it. Under such circumstances, you can easily use your Finserv EMI Card to purchase the phone. Your retailer will help you customise the purchase, or during online payment, you can easily choose a plan that suits you. In a few simple steps, you will be able to break the ₹35,000 into easily payable and convenient EMIs.

Depending on your choice, the EMI can be ₹3,000 or ₹5,000 or any other amount a month, stretched over the required tenure. The repayment of the loan can be made in a term ranging from 3 months to 24 months. That's not all; you can shop from over 1.2 lakh stores both online and offline. Apart from the EMI benefit, you can also get benefits from ongoing deals and discounts.

Eligibility Criteria for Bajaj Finserv EMI Card

In case you are inclined toward getting a Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, the first thing you need to do is check if you are eligible for the card. The criteria are quite relaxed; however, you must be:

An Indian national

In the age group of 23 to 65 years

Having a regular income

Bajaj Finserv Login - the Procedure

To be able to use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, you need to complete the Bajaj EMI Card login. The process of Bajaj Finserv login is quite straightforward. The 3 simple steps are:

Step 1: Visit the Bajaj Finserv customer portal

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number (the mobile number that is linked to your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card)



Step 3: Fill in the OTP and go to "Login'. The sign-up will be completed



How to Use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card?

Availing lucrative offers at any of the Bajaj Finserv partner stores is fairly easy. Here are the steps that you need to follow:

To use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card online:

Visit the partner website

Select the items you wish to buy, and go to Checkout

Here, you need to choose "No Cost EMI" from Bajaj Finserv EMI Card as the payment mode

Select the repayment tenure carefully

Confirm the required details and 'Buy'

To use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card offline:

At a partner store, choose the product/ products you wish to buy

Go to the checkout counter or seek the assistance of a store executive

Give them your EMI card details, select well-thought-of tenure and EMI

Verify the details and buy the product

Having the Bajaj finance EMI card can bring you a number of benefits. Make sure you use it right and pay all your dues on time.