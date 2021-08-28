All section
HeroCaste discrimination
India Attains New High In Vaccination, Administers Over 1 Cr Jabs In A Day

Image Credit: Unsplash

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

India Attains New High In Vaccination, Administers Over 1 Cr Jabs In A Day

India,  28 Aug 2021 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

India vaccinated more than 1 crore people until 10.00 pm on August 27. Uttar Pradesh topped the charts by vaccinating more than 28 lakh people in a day.

Setting a new record, India administered 1,00,64,032 COVID vaccine doses on Friday, August 27 until 10.00 pm. A total of 23,72,15,353 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received the first dose and 2,45,60,807 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh led the way by inoculating more than 29 lakh people in a single day. With this feat, India vaccinated the highest number of people in its 15-month long ordeal with the virus. Last month, 13.45 crore doses were administered.

August is now also the highest vaccination month for India with 15 crore doses administered till date.


Appreciation From Politicians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the 'momentous feat'. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya also tweeted about the same and thanked all the healthcare workers for their contribution. Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind said that we cannot rest until every individual is vaccinated.


India's vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, and health workers and other frontline workers were the first to get the jab. Since March this year, the vaccine was allowed for people above 60 years and those above 44 years but with comorbidities.

The Trajectory Of The Vaccination Drive

Due to the surge in COVID cases because of the disastrous second wave in May and June, the vaccination pace had slowed down since the health workers were involved in caregiving to the COVID-19 patients. The states alleged that they were not receiving a constant and adequate vaccine supply.

News18 quoted a senior government official saying that the the goal is to reach 17 crore plus doses by the end of August.


Also Read: This Entrepreneur Is Reviving Jaipuri Handblock Printing

Vaccination 
Drive 
Injections 
