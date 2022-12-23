Uttarakhand's Almora Jail Trains Inmates In Mushroom Production, Aims To Make Them Self-Reliant

The Almora district jail of Uttarkhand is considered one of the historic jails in the country, as many veteran freedom fighters, including the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, were jailed here. Now, in a one-of-its-kind initiative to make the prisoners self-reliant, the prison administration is providing them training in mushroom production. The initiative is being planned and executed in a phased manner.

Initiative To Make Prisoners Self-Reliant

In the first phase of the initiative, 30 inmates have been taught tricks for cultivating mushrooms. In the jail, two rooms were utilised for the same purpose. After consistent efforts for a year, the jail administration sells about 14 kg of button mushrooms to the market every day, making a profit of ₹200 per kg, which is delivered to the inmates. Further, in the second phase, 30 more inmates will be given the training.

According to a report by the Times of India, Jail superintendent Jayant Pangti said, "We want the prisoners to be skilled and self-sufficient so that they can support themselves once they join mainstream society." He added that apart from mushroom production, the administration is also providing other vocational training to the inmates.

Trained By 'Mushroom Lady'

Priti Bhandari, popularly known as the "mushroom woman" in Kumaon, who began experimenting with producing mushrooms ten years ago in a state where people typically only gather wild mushrooms, trained the convicts.

By selling mushrooms, some of which are taken to neighbouring states like Delhi, Bhandari presently makes up to ₹18 lakhs. She also teaches locals how to grow them and make money from them. For her contributions, Bhandari also received the Teelu Rauteli award, granted to outstanding women in Uttarakhand.

