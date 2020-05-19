Good Governance

Uttarakhand Govt Launches 'HOPE' Portal To Skill Unemployed Youth, Help Find Them Jobs

In addition to helping youth with a platform for job hunting and skill development through its database, the portal will also help potential employers find human resources.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   19 May 2020 7:52 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Uttarakhand Govt Launches

Image Credits: Hind News TV, Live Mint

In a bid to create employment avenues for the trained youth, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday, May 13, launched a portal called 'HOPE' - Helping Out People Everywhere. The portal will also offer youth skill development opportunities to increase their employability.

State Skill Development Secretary Ranjit Sinha said the portal has already begun collecting data on the youths staying in the state as well as migrant youths who have recently returned.

In addition to helping youth with a platform for job hunting and skill development through its database, it will help potential employers find human resources as per their requirements, Sinha said.

The youth can share information like where they worked, what they did, their specialisation, area of interest and the kind of employment they are looking for, on the portal.

As the information on youths applying from a particular village be readily available on the portal, it can also facilitate village-based analysis of the database. This will make it easier for the government to work out village-specific programmes, Sinha said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a drastic decrease in the employment opportunities for youths. In view of this, Sinha said, the Chief Minister wants to train the youths or refine the skills of the trained to help them get jobs.

Also Read: Maha Govt Launches Free Bus Service For Stranded Migrants, Gives Ride To Labourers Walking On Road

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian