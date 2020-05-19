Uttarakhand Govt Launches 'HOPE' Portal To Skill Unemployed Youth, Help Find Them Jobs

In a bid to create employment avenues for the trained youth, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday, May 13, launched a portal called 'HOPE' - Helping Out People Everywhere. The portal will also offer youth skill development opportunities to increase their employability.



State Skill Development Secretary Ranjit Sinha said the portal has already begun collecting data on the youths staying in the state as well as migrant youths who have recently returned.

In addition to helping youth with a platform for job hunting and skill development through its database, it will help potential employers find human resources as per their requirements, Sinha said.

The youth can share information like where they worked, what they did, their specialisation, area of interest and the kind of employment they are looking for, on the portal.

As the information on youths applying from a particular village be readily available on the portal, it can also facilitate village-based analysis of the database. This will make it easier for the government to work out village-specific programmes, Sinha said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a drastic decrease in the employment opportunities for youths. In view of this, Sinha said, the Chief Minister wants to train the youths or refine the skills of the trained to help them get jobs.