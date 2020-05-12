Maha Govt Launches Free Bus Service For Stranded Migrants, Gives Ride To Labourers Walking On Road

In a major relief to migrants stranded in Maharashtra, the state government has launched free of cost bus services up to the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, a senior state transport official said on Monday, May 11.



The decision came after several migrant workers risked their lives by walking to their hometowns. In the tragic accident in Aurangabad district on Friday, 16 migrants were run over by a goods train. The incident was also one of the main reasons behind the state government's decision.

According to the state transport official, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will conduct over 300 trips to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in two days. The buses will run under half capacity and all social distancing norms will be followed.

"The MSRTC buses will only focus on transporting migrant workers up to state borders. While the details are being worked out the service will be free for migrant labourers. Their home state will have to prepare for their travel further," state transport commissioner Shekhar Channe was quoted by The Times Of India.

The buses are also picking the migrants walking on roads and dropping them at the nearest state or district border.

"The MSRTC buses are picking up migrant workers walking on roads and dropping them at the nearest state or district border. Today(Monday), around 300 people walking along Highways in the state were picked up. The entire fleet of MSRTC buses are on the job now. Proper social distancing is being maintained in the buses and the exercise will continue," Transport minister Anil Parab told the media.