Good Governance

Toycathon: Government's Desi Way To Promote Indian Toys

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched 'Toycathon ', a type of hackathon that would promote desi toys and toy-making based on Indian civilisation, its culture, ethos, technology, ethnicity, national heroes and important events.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   14 Jan 2021 12:08 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Toycathon: Governments Desi Way To Promote Indian Toys

Image Credits: janambhumi.in

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on January 5, launched 'Toycathon ', to promote desi toys and toy-making based on Indian civilisation, culture, ethos, technology, ethnicity, national heroes and important events.

The school, college and university students, and professionals participating in the Toycathion can present their gaming ideas for all children, including the specially-abled.

For conducting Toycathon, few challenges have been released, and student groups are identified under three categories for submitting their ideas.

The education ministry, University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education, have all reached out to their network of schools, colleges and university students, encouraging them to participate.

"India can produce innovative games and toys which no other country can make, based on our unique culture, history and civilisation. India needs to be an active player in gaming. Why can't we have PUBG-like games…and create Indian superheroes based on Indian mythological characters," said Dr Abhay Jere, Chief innovation officer of the Ministry of Education, as reported by The Indian Express.

As per the New Education Policy, released last year, it mentioned the role of toys and gaming in the overall growth of children and their learning outcomes.

Jere added that innovative ideas would be selected and the teams would also be provided with facilities to undergo workshops. Apart from this, they will be encouraged to build toy and game prototypes. After finalising, the selected team members would be connected with the Indian toy manufacturers.

For making a comprehensive plan regarding 'Toycathon', the ministry has approached Pune based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) for expertise in Vedic studies and knowledge of ancient scriptures, manuscripts and cultures to incorporate in the making of next-generation toys and games.

The Toycathon will be open till January 20. Pizes up to ₹50 lakh have been announced for the winners.

Also Read: Bihar Govt Introduces 'Management Innovation System' To Tackle Alarming Drop-Out Rate In Schools

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian