TN Cops To Get Weekly Offs To Spend Time With Family, Improve Health

In a welcome move, Tamil Nadu police personnel between the ranks of Grade-II constables and Head Constables can now take a day off in a week. According to the new state government order issued on Wednesday, November 3, the initiative is an effort for the police officials to take care of their health and spend quality time with their family members.

The decision was taken after a review meeting was held between the police and the government about three weeks ago where Chief Minister MK Stalin had promised a weekly off to the police personnel.



A senior police official said the decision was much needed as junior-level men and women in khaki work up to 14 hours a day without getting any break.

Cops Sceptical About Order

However, the personnel are skeptical about the implementation of the order as previous initiatives by various Director Generals of Police (DGP) had failed to take off. Meanwhile, a few personnel said they would be grateful to receive one day's salary if they work on a day off.



"Given the nature of this job, I would prefer to work on my weekly offs. It is impossible to take leave. Sometimes investigations last for weeks, and in that situation, we have to be present on duty," S Sundaramoorthy, a constable posted in Chennai, told The New Indian Express.



"The order can only help us take an off for a few days when others can manage it. If asked to work on weekly offs, the police cannot reject an order from their seniors," K Sakthi, a Grade-II constable from the cybercrime wing, stated.



The men in uniform said that the departments are used to these announcements, but nothing is implemented on the ground.



On July 31 this year, DGP C Sylendra Babu had issued a similar circular providing a day off to the personnel and mandatory leaves on birthdays and wedding anniversaries. In 2019, a circular was issued by the then DGP JK Tripathy giving a weekly off to the personnel and making them work on a rotational eight-hour shift. However, owing to a shortage of staff, the personnel had to work overtime.



In 2017, former DGP TK Rajendran had issued a circular on weekly offs and compensatory payments to police personnel who worked on their weekly offs. However, within just a month, the cops had to return to work as their pending paperwork had piled up.

