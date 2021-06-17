Three Centres Of Excellence Inaugurated In Karnataka Under Indo-Israel Agricultural Project

Three Centres of Excellence (CoE) were established in Karnataka on Wednesday, June 16, under the Indo-Isreal Agricultural Project (IIAP). Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa jointly inaugurated it.

The centres have been established under the Indo-Israel action plan with advanced technologies, such as high and ultra-high density planting, canopy management, rejuvenation, different trellising systems of planting, automated drip irrigation technology to improve the yield and quality of mango, pomegranate and vegetables,reported Hindustan Times.

They have been set up in Kolar, Dharawad and Baglakote. While Kolar will work on mangoes, Bagalkote will work on pomegranates and Dharwad center will work on vegetables.

Karnataka Government Receives Support From Israel

The CoE for mango was established with an outlay of ₹1.98 crore from the Centre and ₹3.60 crore from the Karnataka government with technical support from Israel.

The CoE for pomegranate with a contribution of ₹3.43 crore from the Centre and ₹1.56 crore from the Karnataka government. and the CoE for vegetables in Dharwad was established with an outlay of ₹5 crore from the Centre and ₹2.60 crore from the Karnataka government.

Under the IIAP, villages of excellence will also be set in eight states across India. Karnataka will get 10 such villages linked to Bagalkote and Kolar CoEs.

"These Centers will help the farming community of Karnataka to get access to the latest innovative Israeli technologies and adopt them to increase production and productivity which will help in increasing the farmer's income.hese COEs have the capacity of 50,000 grafts production and 25 lakh vegetables seedlings production annually. About 20,000 farmers have visited these COEs to gain knowledge about the modern cultivation practices in horticulture" said Tomar.

Also Read: Delhi: Self-Styled Godman Shiv Shankar Baba Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Former Students