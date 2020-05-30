Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: A successful Tele-Medicine Intervention In Meghalaya

Speaking to this media house, the Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Sampath Kumar, who is the man behind this initiative said, "COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of challenges to the State's health care system and there is a need to find out solutions to overcome them. COVID-19 is proving to be a hindrance to people seeking institutional healthcare. We wanted to use technology for easing access to healthcare for people requiring medical attention and hence, we came up with the idea of implementing Telemedicine and tele consultation service. With regards to this, we encouraged all hospitals, including PHCs and CHCs in the State to begin this service in their own way- through mobile phone consultations, internet, etc. Many parts of East Khasi District is also using the Telemedicine service for providing health care service and West Garo Hills has also begun to implement it. Likewise, we are trying to put this system in place in all Districts. The aim is to not neglect essential health care services while catering to Covid-19 cases in the State and it is encouraging to see such success stories from remote areas of the State."

