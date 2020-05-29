Loans, Skill Development, Job Portal: How Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Is Helping Returning Migrants

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday, May 28, launched a scheme to provide loans to the migrant workers returning to the state for self-employment.



Under the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana, the state government will provide loans for projects worth ₹25 lakh in the manufacturing sector and ₹10 lakh in the service sector.

After launching the scheme, Rawat asked officials to instruct every village about the scheme. To ensure that the beneficiaries do not face any problem, the government will coordinate with the banks. The loans will be provided by nationalised banks, scheduled commercial banks and co-operative banks.

"This scheme should be widely publicised through public representatives and district level officers so that the maximum number of villagers can take advantage of it. Under this scheme, the district magistrate should coordinate with the bankers so that the beneficiaries do not have any problem in taking loan," Rawat was quoted by Hindustan Times.

The project is aimed at providing self-employment opportunities to youth and a boost to reverse migration, especially for entrepreneurs returning to the state.

Under this scheme, the MSME department will offer the margin money as grant. As per the MSME policy, the upper limit for margin money in category A will be 25 per cent of the total cost of the project, 20 per cent in category B and 15 per cent in categories C and D.

To apply for the scheme, the individual has to be at least 18 years of age. Furthermore, the applicant or his family member will be benefited only once under the scheme.

In a bid to create employment avenues for the trained youth, the state government had earlier launched a portal called 'HOPE' - Helping Out People Everywhere. The portal offers youth skill development opportunities to increase their employability.

In addition to helping youth with a platform for job hunting and skill development through its database, i will help potential employers find human resources as per their requirements.

