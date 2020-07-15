Tamil Nadu Launches Televised Lessons For Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Good Governance

The lessons will be broadcasted on the state-run education channel Kalvi Tholaikatchi for two-and-a-half hours every day, from Monday to Friday.

Tamil Nadu   |   15 July 2020
In a bid to ensure education to students amid COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday, July 14, launched televised lessons for Class 10 and 12 students through Kalvi Tholaikatchi, the state-run education channel.

The lessons would be broadcast on the channel for two-and-a-half hours every day, from Monday to Friday.

The CM also launched the distribution of free textbooks for students of Classes 10 and 12 in government and government-aided schools for the 2020-21 academic year.

Lessons for other classes will also be telecasted on the channel at different slots. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a scheme where Class XII students can download video lessons on their free laptops issued by the government, through hi-tech labs set up at government and aided schools across the state.

The video lessons from central servers will be sent to these high-tech labs in schools. While lessons for the first 30 days have been already made available, more will be updated as and when ready.

Experts at Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation (TNTBC) and Higher Secondary school teachers were tasked with creating video lessons for the students, according to The Times Of India report.

The CM had launched Kalvi TV in August 2019 to help government school students with board examinations, government scholarships, entrance examination counselling, etc. Since its launch, the channel has been telecasting programs to train students for competitive examinations, programs that enhance their creativity, school education department's important announcements, sessions with experts, and live programs with teachers, among others.

