Swachh Bharat Mission Phase 2 Proposes To Build Over 50 Lakh Toilets

Union Jal Shakti Ministry Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that over 50 lakh individual household toilets, one lakh community toilets, plastic waste management units in 2,400 blocks, and greywater management in 1.82 lakh villages will be implemented under the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) during this fiscal year.



Steps would also be taken to include Gobardhan projects in 386 districts. These would be with an aim to effectively manage the cow dung and other biodegradable waste. Additionally, fecal sludge management arrangements would also be made in over 250 districts.

Swachh Bharat Mission Helps In Achieving Rural Milestones



Phase two of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), which aims to achieve the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus goal, was launched early last year and focuses on ODF sustainability and solid and liquid waste management aiming at comprehensive cleanliness in villages, according to an NDTV report.



Manuals Include Key-Components Of ODF Plus

The Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus manuals under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase were released by Shekhawat and his deputy in the ministry Prahlad Singh Patel.

The manuals highlight key factors of ODF Plus such as greywater management, plastic waste management, fecal sludge management, and biodegradable waste management. Moreover, the manuals also provide in-depth information on technologies, technical specifications of assets, estimated costs, and possible Operation & Maintenance arrangements.

As a component of the approved Annual Implementation Plan of 2021-2022, the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase two aims to support over two lakh villages in achieving solid and liquid waste management arrangements with an investment of over ₹40,700 crore.



Apart from this, the center will contribute ₹14,000 crore while states shall contribute over ₹ 8,300 crore. Funds to the tune of ₹ 12,730 crore will be generated through the 15th Finance Commission and over ₹4,100 crore through convergence with MGNREGS.

At the launch of the #ODFPlus manuals today, Sh. @gssjodhpur highlighted the importance of documents like these towards being the ready reference for all the plans of action to achieve Swachhata. #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/iGLSLewzBx — Office of Gajendra S Shekhawat (@OfficeOfGSS) July 28, 2021

Also Read: How Indore Went From Being The Garbage Capital To The Cleanest City In India





