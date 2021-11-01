All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Surat Bag Award For Best Public Transport, Kochi Bag Most Sustainable Transport Tag

Photo Credit: Unsplash and Hardeep Singh Puri on Facebook

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Surat Bag Award For Best Public Transport, Kochi Bag Most Sustainable Transport Tag

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

India,  1 Nov 2021 4:40 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-01T17:25:06+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave out the honours at the Urban Mobility India Conference, held on October 29. Delhi got the award for the best Metro passenger services and satisfaction award.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Union Ministry and Urban Affairs Ministry awarded Surat for the city with the best public transport system. At the same time, Kochi was judged as the city with the most sustainable transport system by the Union Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave out the honours at the Urban Mobility India Conference, held on October 29.

Delhi got the award for the best Metro passenger services and satisfaction award. Furthermore, Delhi also won the best non-motorised transport system for the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. Meanwhile, Nagpur's multi-modal integration with Metro rail was found to be the best in the entire nation.

Theme For 2022

Hardeep Singh Puri, during the Urban Mobility India Conference, announced the theme of the following year's conference which will be the 15th edition, as "Azadi@75: Sustainable Atmanirbhar Urban Mobility" to be held in Kochi. At the start of the day, Union Minister inaugurated the conference, held online 2nd year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The world's urban population was expected to increase to 60 per cent by 2030, from 56 per cent in 2020, and about 90% of this increase was expected in Africa and Asia. The need for sustainable mobility and universal access was crucial for achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals agenda," Puri said as reported by The Hindu.

'Urban Transport Is The Break And Makes Of The Global Climate Agenda'

In the keynote address, the head of the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative, Germany, Daniel Mosser, said the world had 15 years to address the pressing issues. He said more urban areas would be constructed in the first three decades of the 21st Century than all of history.

"Urban transport is the break and makes of the global climate agenda," he said, adding that it accounted for 23 per cent of carbon emissions and 61 per cent of global oil demand. Cities needed to be become "hyperlocal", where all the residents can meet all their needs within a 15-minute cycle ride or walk, he said.

ALSO READ: In Major Governance Reform, No File To Pass More Than 4 Hands

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Surat 
Kochi 
Transport 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X