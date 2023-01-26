Supreme Court To Publish 1,268 Judgements In 13 Indian Languages, Changes To Reflect On e-SCR Portal Soon

All section
Good Governance
26 Jan 2023

The Chief Justice of India stated that the court was in the process of translating its rulings from official English into numerous regional languages. He said, “We are on a mission to provide Supreme Court judgements in all scheduled languages. We have already started.”

The Supreme Court will publish 1,268 rulings on Republic Day in 13 Indian languages, according to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday in open court. The move is an effort to make justice administration more approachable for the average person.

Addressing the courtroom as soon as the bench had assembled for the day, the CJI stated, “To begin with, we have translated 1,091 judgements to Hindi, 21 in Odia, 14 Marathi, four Assamese, one Garo, 17 Kannada, one Khasi, 29 Malayalam, three Nepali, four Punjabi, 52 Tamil, 28 Telugu, and three Urdu”, reported The Hindu.

New Changes To Reflect On e-SCR Portal

The court’s e-SCR gateway would make the decisions accessible. The portal that houses the electronic version of Supreme Court Reports (SCR), the Supreme Court of India’s official publication, now includes a few new features. The relevant decisions will be presented in English as reported in SCR. Moreover, a list of Indian languages in which that specific judgement is available when a user uses the free text search engine in the e-SCR portal and enters any phrase in the search box is also made available.

According to a statement, the task of translating Supreme Court decisions into Indian languages is ongoing, and the translated versions will be regularly released for the user’s convenience.

Moving Towards Digitisation

The Chief Justice of India stated that the court was in the process of translating its rulings from official English into numerous regional languages. “We are on a mission to provide Supreme Court judgements in all scheduled languages, and we have already started,” the CJI said.

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step toward going digital with this. About 34,000 of the court’s judgements are now freely accessible through the recently launched electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project, which also offers an elastic search feature. Law students, young attorneys who cannot purchase pricey volumes that record Supreme Court decisions, and even the general public have benefited from this change.

Also Read: Supreme Court Launches Online RTI Portal, Here’s How You Can Use It

