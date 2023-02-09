All section
Light Would Reduce Man- Animal Conflict: Solar Powered System Brings Electricity To Chenchu Households In Telangana

Image Credits: New Indian Express, Unsplash

Good Governance
Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Telangana,  9 Feb 2023 11:52 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

"The light would reduce man-animal conflicts," said a resident whose home is now illuminated by the solar powered light system. 39 such homes in Telangana are elated over the electrification project led by the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation.

As a part of the electrification project undertaken to bring electricity to villages, the homes of Telangana's Chenchu tribes will now see the light. Taking the electrification project to the forest regions, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) installed solar power facilities in a total of 39 houses in two Chenchu habitations.

The TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy has visited the Kollampenta and Kommanapenta regions of Nagarkurnool district to inspect the solar power systems installed in the two regions under the tiger reserve area.

Now, Forest Households Well-Lit

The remote villages, tandas, and Chenchu pentas of Telangana would now have their own solar-powered lights and fans. A 300 Watt Peak (WP) power system has been installed in every household along with a brushless DC electric-motor ceiling fan and three LED bulbs free of cost.

Sathish Reddy commented that "it took a lot of effort and cost," but they would continue to efforts to ensure the tribal families are not deprived of the basic facility. As a part of the same initiative, the corporation would take care of the maintenance of lights and fans and will be replacing them with new ones in case of any damage.

According to a report by New Indian Express, it was based on the villagers' consistent efforts and requests that the TSREDCO chairman had directed the corporation's district manager Satyanarayana Murthy to install solar panels and streetlights in these villages.

Elated over the development that reached their village, a local resident was quoted saying, "Until a year ago, we were using kerosene lamps, which would attract poisonous insects and wild animals. Now, the situation has changed with the setting up of solar power systems." Many other villagers, too, expressed their joy over the lights reaching their homes and conveyed that it would reduce incidents of man-animal conflict with the houses being illuminated by these lights at night.

Also Read: Celebratory Lights! Electricity Reaches Kashmir Village After 75 Years Of Independence

Contributors Suggest Correction
