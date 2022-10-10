All section
Caste discrimination
Jammu & Kashmir: First-Of-Its-Kind Shikara Post Service Introduced For People Living On Dal Lake

Image Credit- Twitter/ Basit Zargar

Good Governance
Jammu & Kashmir: First-Of-Its-Kind 'Shikara Post' Service Introduced For People Living On Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir,  10 Oct 2022 10:27 AM GMT

The service is meant to benefit particularly the traders who deal with tourists, older adults who cannot visit the post office, individuals who live on houseboats and visitors who travel to the renowned Dal Lake.

The Department of Posts, on Sunday (October 9), introduced a first-of-its-kind service on the Dal Lake that brings postal facilities, including the booking of parcels, right to the doorsteps of people residing near the famous water body.

Niraj Kumar, the Chief Postmaster General for the Jammu and Kashmir Circle, inaugurated the 'Shikara Post' service on the very first day of the national postal week, being celebrated from Sunday, reported The Indian Express.

Who Will Benefit From The Service?

An official of the department said the service is meant to benefit the people living in the interiors of Dal Lake, particularly the traders who deal with tourists, older adults who are unable to visit the post office to avail of the services, individuals who live on houseboats and the visitors who are travelling to the renowned lake.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Postmaster General said the department has set out on a mission to contribute towards the economic upliftment of the people of the Union Territory and provide specialised services fulfilling the needs of different sections of the society.

Promoting Products Of J&K

Niraj Kumar said the department has adopted the slogan "Kashmir ka sona, kona kona", wherein through its extensive network, they are promoting the various products of the UT across the entire country. He said the Department of Posts is lending a helping hand to promote the distinctive products of various districts of J&K identified under the government's scheme "One District One Product".

The Chief Postmaster General said the department has expanded the Road Transport Network (RTN) on the crucial Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh sectors to improve the safety, speed, and economy of parcel services. During the address, the public was informed that the RTN is a recently presented system that uses highly secure smart lock technology to transport mail in departmental vehicles along a road network.

Kumar said the department has given the residents of this lovely location access to the "Shikara Post" service, which enables them to make use of services, particularly package booking, right at their doorsteps.

Jammu & Kashmir 
Shikara Post 
Dal Lake 

