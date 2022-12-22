All section
School Curriculums To Have Chapter On Prevention Of Food Wastage, Aims At Raising Awareness Among Students

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
22 Dec 2022

According to UNEP's Food Waste Index Report 2021, Indian households waste 68,760,163 tonnes of food annually, 50 kilograms per person per year. In India, 40% of the food is wasted, equivalent to ₹ 92,000 crores a year.

In a bid to create awareness about food wastage among young students, the central government has directed state and union territories administrations to incorporate a chapter on 'prevention of food wastage' in the school curriculum.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, shared the information with the Parliament on December 21 (Wednesday). He stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that time and again, the government has conducted promotional campaigns through print and electronic media to grow an understanding among the public against food wastage.

An excerpt from Choubey's response read, "In addition, States/UTs were advised by Central Government to include a chapter on prevention of food wastage in the school syllabi in order to inculcate awareness amongst young students and sensitise them on the subject," quoted NDTV.

'Save Food Share Food': FSSAI's Initiative

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also introduced a social initiative known as 'Save Food Share Food'. The programme aims to encourage the donation of surplus food and reduce food wastage by bringing together different food distribution organisations and other stakeholders.

Further, to ensure that the donated food is safe for human consumption, the FSSAI announced the Food Safety and Standards (Recovery and Distribution of Surplus Food) Regulations, 2019, which outline the responsibilities of food donors and surplus food distribution agencies.

Food Wastage In India

According to United Nations Environment Programme's Food Waste Index Report 2021, Indian households waste 68,760,163 tonnes of food annually, which is 50 kilograms per person per year. In India, 40 per cent of the food is wasted, equivalent to ₹92,000 crores a year.

Furthermore, as per UN Hunger Report, the world produces sufficient food to feed the entire global population, but still, as many as 811 million remain hungry every day due to food wastage.

