Govt Plans 'Right To Repair' Framework To Get Products Fixed, Alter Easily: All You Need To Know

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Thursday, July 14, announced its intention to develop a comprehensive framework for the 'Right to Repair'. The move aims to cut down restrictive practices introduced by some manufacturers so that people can get goods fixed on their own.

A committee chaired by Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare has been set up to create the framework. The committee includes industry and consumer bodies along with academics and government officials.

Empowering Consumers

The statement highlights that when customers buy a product, it is inherent that they must own it completely. With ease and at a reasonable cost, the consumers should be able to repair and modify the product, as per the PIB press release.

It read, "The aim of developing a framework on right to repair in India is to empower consumers and product buyers in the local market, harmonise trade between the original equipment manufacturers and the third-party buyers and sellers, emphasise on developing sustainable consumption of products and reduction in e-waste."

The committee believes manufacturers avoid publishing manuals that could help users easily make repairs. The statement added that arts and tools to repair devices, including diagnostic tools, should be made available to third parties, including individuals, and it will end up helping the consumers fix minor glitches.

This proposed step is consonant with the government's idea of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), which emphasises the value of reuse and recycling, as reported by Business Standard.

Issues Highlighted By The Committee

The committee pointed out that manufacturers have proprietary control over spare parts and this monopoly on repair processes infringes the customers' Right to Choose.

It went on to say that manufacturers have encouraged a culture of planned obsolescence wherein the design of any gadget is such that it lasts a particular time only. After that specific period, it has to be mandatorily replaced. This way, the owners' legal rights are damaged as the contract fails to cede complete control to the buyer, as reported by The Indian Express.

What Will Be The Target Sectors?

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that the sectors identified include farming equipment, mobile phones and tablets, consumer durables, automobiles, and automobile equipment.

The government further states that the proposed framework will become a game changer for the products' sustainability and catalyse employment generation.

