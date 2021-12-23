Punjab Govt To Provide Free Of Cost Sanitary Pads To Women Every Month

The Punjab government announced on Wednesday (December 22) that it will provide free sanitary pads to needy women every month at 27,314 Anganwadi centres across the state under the 'Udaan Scheme'.

Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Razia Sultana formally launched the scheme at Malerkotla district recently.



Disclosing the initiative, the minister said that the government has taken many initiatives to empower women in the state. Now, nine sanitary pads every month will be provided free of cost to the needy females at all the Anganwadi Centers in Punjab, ANI reported.



In the first phase, nearly 50 women are being covered at each Anganwadi Centre and sanitary pads would be provided to 13.65 lakh beneficiaries per month. A total of 1.23 crore pads would be distributed under the scheme.



On the occasion, Sultana was also directed to commence uploading of Sanitary Pad record Proforma on the M-Seva app.



In addition, a women's shop has been set up in Malerkotla district, where females can sell indigenous and homemade goods.

Initiatives To Increase Girls' Sex Ratio

Sultana stated that the Punjab government was making sincere efforts to increase the girl's sex ratio in the state.



Under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, the girls' parents are being honoured while the essential goods kits have also been given to the newborn girls. Sultana herself distributed such kits to 100 baby girls during a special function at Malerkotla.



Director of Social Security and Women and Child Development DPS Kharbanda said that the social security department has made a jingle to spread awareness among the residents to increase the sex ratio of girls. He asserted that this informative jingle would be played on different platforms across the state.

