All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Enhancing Education! Punjab Govt School Teachers, Principals To Be Trained In Oxford University

Image Credits: Wikimedia, The Times of India 

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Enhancing Education! Punjab Govt School Teachers, Principals To Be Trained In Oxford University

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Punjab,  11 May 2022 9:34 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

CM Bhagwant Mann said that the AAP government will offer professional training to teachers and principals of government schools from the best of the best in the world, including Oxford University.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To improve its education model, the Punjab government has decided to train its government school teachers and Principals in Oxford, one of the world's leading universities.

While addressing the media, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will offer professional training to teachers and principals of government schools from best of the best in the world, including Oxford University.

"So far people have just blamed you. But I understand your problems. You do not have the right infrastructure. To fill this gap, our government will take batches of 70 to 100 teachers and principals to Oxford University, Switzerland, Singapore, and Finland to train them professionally," he said.

Govt To Pay For Teacher Training Courses

He said the government will pay for the teacher training courses for the future of students of the state, News18 reported.

The former comedian said that there is no doubt about the humongous capabilities and capacities of government teachers, but it is the need of the hour to rebuild people's trust in the government education system, which could only be achieved with people's wholehearted participation and support.

"I do not doubt your talent. I believe in your capabilities but I am aware that there is no infrastructure to match your calibre and aspirations," Mann said in Punjabi while addressing principals.

Asking teachers to imbibe confidence in children, Mann said that confidence helps students in life more than the percentage. "At the same time, we also need to boost students' confidence to make them job providers from job seekers," Mann said.

Talking about the present situation in the state, Mann said, "The young generation does not want to study in government colleges but want a government job."

The CM added that the state will start awards for best teachers, best school, and the best headmaster and the government will award teachers who perform exceptionally towards Punjab's education.

Also Read: Pvt Schools Can't Force Parents To Buy Costly Books: Here Are Some Similar Practices Still Followed In India


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Punjab Govt 
Punjab Teachers 
Oxford University 
Punjab CM 

Must Reads

Sustainable Management On Track! Over 2,000 East Coast Railway Coaches Fitted With Bio-Toilets
Did Manish Sisodia Accept Aam Aadmi Party As Worst Party In People's Survey? No, viral Video Is Edited
Defying All Odds! Hyderabad Conjoined Twins Take Class 12 Exams, Refuse Any Special Privilege
This Viral Image Showing Man Squatting On Gandhi Statue Is From Rajasthan? No, Claim Is False
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X