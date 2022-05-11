Enhancing Education! Punjab Govt School Teachers, Principals To Be Trained In Oxford University

To improve its education model, the Punjab government has decided to train its government school teachers and Principals in Oxford, one of the world's leading universities.

While addressing the media, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will offer professional training to teachers and principals of government schools from best of the best in the world, including Oxford University.



"So far people have just blamed you. But I understand your problems. You do not have the right infrastructure. To fill this gap, our government will take batches of 70 to 100 teachers and principals to Oxford University, Switzerland, Singapore, and Finland to train them professionally," he said.

Govt To Pay For Teacher Training Courses

He said the government will pay for the teacher training courses for the future of students of the state, News18 reported.

The former comedian said that there is no doubt about the humongous capabilities and capacities of government teachers, but it is the need of the hour to rebuild people's trust in the government education system, which could only be achieved with people's wholehearted participation and support.



"I do not doubt your talent. I believe in your capabilities but I am aware that there is no infrastructure to match your calibre and aspirations," Mann said in Punjabi while addressing principals.

Asking teachers to imbibe confidence in children, Mann said that confidence helps students in life more than the percentage. "At the same time, we also need to boost students' confidence to make them job providers from job seekers," Mann said.

Talking about the present situation in the state, Mann said, "The young generation does not want to study in government colleges but want a government job."

The CM added that the state will start awards for best teachers, best school, and the best headmaster and the government will award teachers who perform exceptionally towards Punjab's education.

Also Read: Pvt Schools Can't Force Parents To Buy Costly Books: Here Are Some Similar Practices Still Followed In India



