Punjab Government Slashes State-Run Bus Fare By 50% For Women

In a positive move, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, March 3, announced 50 per cent concession in fare for women passengers in government and state-run Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses.



The slashed prices will be effective from April 1.

From 1st April, 2020 onwards, women in Punjab can avail 50% concession on all travels in Government & PRTC buses. #WomenEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/uOQF9AwZ99 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 3, 2020

During the budget session of the Punjab Assembly, the CM also announced that 5,000 new permits for minibus routes and 2,000 for 52-seater buses would be issued in next two years for the unemployed youth of the state.



He further said that any illegal transport permits would be cancelled. Show cause notices have already been issued for 142 permits and are being examined as per law, he added.

He also said that the transport department was in the process of issuing 15-day show cause notices for the remaining 212 permits.

Furthermore, he said that his government was committed to ending monopolistic practices and cartelization in the transport sector.

In October last year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had rolled out free bus rides for women in the national capital. "The country can progress when the women will progress," the Delhi CM had then said.

