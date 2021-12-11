Punjab Cabinet Gives Approval To Regular Jobs For More Than 4,500 Sanitisation Staff

All section
Caste discrimination
Photo Credit: Charanjit Singh Channi/Facebook

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

See article by Shweta Singh

Punjab,  11 Dec 2021 3:12 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

The local government department is doing the work of regularization of the sanitization workers in the urban areas. This move is likely to increase an additional financial burden of rupees 46 crores on the exchequer for the first three years of the probation period.

In what can only be described as good news for many, the sanitization workers of Punjab who earlier worked on a contractual basis will now be regularized. The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on December 9 approved the regularization of at least 4,587 'safai karamcharis' and sewer man working with the Local Government Department.

Decision To Benefit Over 4,000 People

According to the reports of Tribune, the matter was taken up in the state Cabinet after it was flagged by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during CM Channi's recent visit to Ludhiana.

It was pointed out that the Local Government Department, following a decision taken on June 23 this year, had already started the process to regularise 3,202 'safai karamcharis' and 1,385 sewer men working on a contractual basis.

Rs 46 Crore Boost

The local government department is doing the work of regularization of the sanitization workers in the urban areas. This move is likely to increase an additional financial burden of rupees 46 crores on the exchequer for the first three years of the probation period.

Also Read: India Gearing Up To Launch Its Maiden Human Space Mission 'Gaganyaan' In 2023

