All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Future Is Here! Keralas Pullampara Is Indias First Fully Digitally Literate Panchayat

Image Credit: Unsplash and Pinarayi Vijayan (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Future Is Here! Kerala's Pullampara Is India's First Fully Digitally Literate Panchayat

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

Kerala,  24 Sep 2022 4:04 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-24T09:38:43+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to the Kerala CM, digital literacy is essential for the public to access government services and connect to the global knowledge network.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Pullampara became the country's first Grama panchayat to achieve complete digital literacy among its residents. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially announced it on September 21 at a function in Mamoodu, near Venjaramoodu.

According to the Kerala CM, digital literacy is essential for the public to access government services and connect to the global knowledge network.

Governmental Initiatives To Make Kerala A Knowledge Society

According to CM Vijayan, the government is attempting to transform Kerala into a knowledge society in which citizens can learn from anywhere in the world and apply what they have learned productively. The state government has made over 800 government services available online, which the digitally literate population can take advantage of to the fullest. He stated that the government has been working at various levels to ensure connectivity through digital and online platforms, and K-Fon is one of the vital cogs in its scheme of things.

He continued, "On completion of the project, internet service can be provided to the public at a nominal rate. The public should be prepared to use internet and other new technologies to the full extent ".

All About The 'Digi Pullampara Project'

M B Rajesh, Minister of Local Self-Government, was also present. The 'Digi Pullampara project' was launched on August 15, 2021, to provide digital education to the panchayat's most disadvantaged members.

As per The Hindu, the project was carried out with the help of volunteers from five engineering colleges, Kudumbashree units, and other self-help organizations. He also expressed the hope that similar programs would be carried out by all the other local organizations.

Under the direction of panchayat president P.V. Rajesh and a core team of five people, including district women's welfare officer Sajina Sathar, MGNREGS district engineer Dinesh Pappen, KAS trainee Sanob S., and technical education department employee Shamnad, plans to teach digital literacy to all panchayat residents under the Digi Pullampara project got underway in August of last year.

Also Read: Punjab Receives A $150 Million Loan From The World Bank To Help With State Finances And Service Delivery

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Pullampara 
Kerala 
Digitally Literate Panchayat 

Must Reads

Delhi University To Introduce Mental Health Counselling To Prevent Student Suicide Cases
Rajasthan Govt Sanctions Rs 200 Crores To Provide Free Sanitary Napkins To Women
Braille Boards To Be Installed At This Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal To Help Visually Challenged Be Part Of Festivities
'Stay Vigilant', Ministry Advises Indians In Canada After Rise In Hate Crimes & Anti-India Activities
Similar Posts
Rajasthan Govt Sanctions Rs 200 Crores To Provide Free Sanitary Napkins To Women
Good Governance

Rajasthan Govt Sanctions Rs 200 Crores To Provide Free Sanitary Napkins To Women

The Logical Indian Crew
Helplines, Higher License Fee Among Proposed Measures For Animal Population Control Amidst Rising Dog Attacks
Good Governance

Helplines, Higher License Fee Among Proposed Measures For Animal Population Control Amidst Rising...

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Launches Free Breakfast Scheme For Govt Schools, To Benefit Over 1 Lakh Students
Good Governance

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Launches Free Breakfast Scheme For Govt Schools, To Benefit Over 1 Lakh...

The Logical Indian Crew
Fulfilling Long-Overdue Demands, Cabinet Approves Revision Of Scheduled Tribes Lists For 5 States
Good Governance

Fulfilling Long-Overdue Demands, Cabinet Approves Revision Of Scheduled Tribes Lists For 5 States

The Logical Indian Crew
BRLF, MGNREGS Inks Pact For High Impact Mega Watershed Project, Aims To Double Farmers Income
Good Governance

BRLF, MGNREGS Inks Pact For High Impact Mega Watershed Project, Aims To Double Farmers' Income

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X