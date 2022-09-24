Future Is Here! Kerala's Pullampara Is India's First Fully Digitally Literate Panchayat

Pullampara became the country's first Grama panchayat to achieve complete digital literacy among its residents. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially announced it on September 21 at a function in Mamoodu, near Venjaramoodu.

According to the Kerala CM, digital literacy is essential for the public to access government services and connect to the global knowledge network.

Governmental Initiatives To Make Kerala A Knowledge Society

According to CM Vijayan, the government is attempting to transform Kerala into a knowledge society in which citizens can learn from anywhere in the world and apply what they have learned productively. The state government has made over 800 government services available online, which the digitally literate population can take advantage of to the fullest. He stated that the government has been working at various levels to ensure connectivity through digital and online platforms, and K-Fon is one of the vital cogs in its scheme of things.

He continued, "On completion of the project, internet service can be provided to the public at a nominal rate. The public should be prepared to use internet and other new technologies to the full extent ".

All About The 'Digi Pullampara Project'

M B Rajesh, Minister of Local Self-Government, was also present. The 'Digi Pullampara project' was launched on August 15, 2021, to provide digital education to the panchayat's most disadvantaged members.

As per The Hindu, the project was carried out with the help of volunteers from five engineering colleges, Kudumbashree units, and other self-help organizations. He also expressed the hope that similar programs would be carried out by all the other local organizations.

Under the direction of panchayat president P.V. Rajesh and a core team of five people, including district women's welfare officer Sajina Sathar, MGNREGS district engineer Dinesh Pappen, KAS trainee Sanob S., and technical education department employee Shamnad, plans to teach digital literacy to all panchayat residents under the Digi Pullampara project got underway in August of last year.

Also Read: Punjab Receives A $150 Million Loan From The World Bank To Help With State Finances And Service Delivery