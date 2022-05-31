All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Centre Approves PMs Employment Generation Scheme Until 2026 At Rs 13,554 Crores

Image Credit: Unsplash, Wikipedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Centre Approves PM's Employment Generation Scheme Until 2026 At Rs 13,554 Crores

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  31 May 2022 7:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Union government has increased the maximum project cost from existing ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh for manufacturing units and from existing ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh for service units.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The union government has approved the extension of the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the next five years, ending the financial year 2026. However, the extension comes with a few changes in the current scheme. The government has now planned to increase the maximum project cost from ₹25 lakhs to ₹50 lakhs for all manufacturing units and from ₹10 lakhs to ₹20 lakhs for service units. The government has also revised the definition of village industry and rural areas. All the enterprises coming under Panchayati Raj institutions would account for rural areas, and those under municipality would be for urban areas.

25% Subsidy In Urban Areas, 35% In Rural Areas

PMEGP applicants from the transgender community and those belonging to aspirational districts would be considered special categories. Moreover, the press note mentioned, "All implementing agencies are allowed to receive and process applications in all areas irrespective of the rural or urban category", LiveMint reported. The margin subsidy under the scheme would be 25 per cent for those in urban areas and 35 per cent for those in rural areas or those belonging to special category applicants, including SC, ST, OBC, women, transgender, physically disabled, north-eastern region, aspirational and border district applicants.

Over 7 Lakh Micro Enterprises Benefitted

The Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises mentioned that, in the next five years, the scheme would create over 40 lakh jobs. Since the scheme's inception in 2008-09, the central government has benefitted about 7 lakh micro enterprises have been assisted with a subsidy of ₹19,995 crores, generating estimated sustainable employment for 64 lakh persons.

While over 80 per cent of the above units are in rural areas, SC, ST communities and women own 50 per cent of the units, the government data revealed.

Also Read: With 4% Fatality Rate, Fear Over West Nile Fever Rises As Monsoon Hits India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
PM Employment Generation Scheme 
Employment 
Rural India 

Must Reads

Latest Research Found Out The Cells Responsible For Self-Repairing Human Heart After Cardiac Arrest
My Story: 'My Stepmother Poured Acid On My Face While I Was Asleep'
Here's All You Need To Know About India's First Solar Boat 'Aditya' On Its Fifth Anniversary
No, BJP Workers Were Not Banned From Entering Meerut Police Station As Claimed By Samajwadi Party
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X