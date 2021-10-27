All section
Odisha To Get 34 Child-Friendly Police Stations

Image Credits: NDTV, Twitter/DCP NorthWest (Representational)

Good Governance
Odisha,  27 Oct 2021 6:51 AM GMT

As per reports, one such police station will be established in each police district and would be equipped with child-friendly decor, toys, first-aid kits, and libraries.

In an attempt to offer a conducive environment to the minors while lodging complaints or seeking help, the Odisha government announced the setting up of at least 34 child-friendly police stations across the state.

As per reports, one such police station will be established in each police district. These units would be equipped with facilities such as a special logo and signage. Designed with child-friendly decor, there would also be wall paintings of cartoons, toys, first-aid kits, and libraries.

Children's books, magazines, and newspapers would also be made available. Meanwhile, posters giving information on child rights and Do's and Don'ts for the police personnel will be put up at these police stations. Name and contact details of the Child Welfare Officer and other relevant information will also be displayed at the stations.

Officers To Undergo Special Training

The officers will undergo special training on the ways to deal with children who visit the police stations for various reasons. They will educate and counsel the children on the legal provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, and other related laws.

"Children on different occasions are subjected to different crimes and visit police stations, seeking assistance from the police. Police also bring children in conflict with law/juvenile to police stations. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister has directed setting up of a child-friendly police station in each police district," as per an official statement, reported The Times of India.

