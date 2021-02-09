Good Governance

Bengaluru: New Bicycling Track Opens Up On Race Course Road

All these 'pop up' cycling lanes involve setting up semi-permanent barricades on existing infrastructure to make space for bicycle riders.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   9 Feb 2021 2:28 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-09T20:01:35+05:30
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Rajath
Bengaluru: New Bicycling Track Opens Up On Race Course Road

Image Credits: WRI Cities India/ Facebook

Bicycle enthusiasts in Bengaluru now have a new route they can take their ride on. On January 30, Karnataka's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated a new bicycle track on the Race Course Road.

A non-profit WRI India Ross Centre for Sustainable Cities posted the images showing the bicycle track on its Facebook page and shared that it is proud to assist Bangalore Smart City and Directorate of Urban Land Transport in this project. It also mentioned the various advantages of cycle lanes.

Apart from this, a Twitter user posted a video cycling on this new track. He described his pleasant experience while riding on the new track with trees lining the pavement. Also, he shared the visuals of the upcoming cycling track on the Raj Bhavan Road.

Last year in October, under the Smart Cities Mission, around 30-kilometres worth of cycling lanes were announced to be constructed in the Central Business District (CBD) area of Bengaluru.

These lanes were expected to be two metres wide. However, in the same month, cycling tracks had opened up between Silk Board junction and Lowry Memorial College near KR Puram.

All these 'pop up' cycling lanes involve setting up semi-permanent barricades on existing infrastructure to make space for bicycle riders. As reported by The NewsMinute, the officials had informed that the full 16-kilometre stretch of the pop-up cycling track would be ready by November 2021.

WRI India has also collaborated with Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) to make the design for the cycling lane planned from Minsk Square and Raj Bhavan Road to Chalukya Circle.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Forest Dept Trains Youth Living Near Melghat Tiger Reserve For Better Future

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian