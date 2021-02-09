Bengaluru: New Bicycling Track Opens Up On Race Course Road

Bicycle enthusiasts in Bengaluru now have a new route they can take their ride on. On January 30, Karnataka's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated a new bicycle track on the Race Course Road.

A non-profit WRI India Ross Centre for Sustainable Cities posted the images showing the bicycle track on its Facebook page and shared that it is proud to assist Bangalore Smart City and Directorate of Urban Land Transport in this project. It also mentioned the various advantages of cycle lanes.

Apart from this, a Twitter user posted a video cycling on this new track. He described his pleasant experience while riding on the new track with trees lining the pavement. Also, he shared the visuals of the upcoming cycling track on the Raj Bhavan Road.

Coming up next - cycle lane on Raj Bhavan Road! It will connect to the Race Course Road cycle lane at Basaveshwara Circle. pic.twitter.com/rmZMWrdm81 — Nihar Thakkar (@nihart1024) February 2, 2021

Last year in October, under the Smart Cities Mission, around 30-kilometres worth of cycling lanes were announced to be constructed in the Central Business District (CBD) area of Bengaluru.

These lanes were expected to be two metres wide. However, in the same month, cycling tracks had opened up between Silk Board junction and Lowry Memorial College near KR Puram.

All these 'pop up' cycling lanes involve setting up semi-permanent barricades on existing infrastructure to make space for bicycle riders. As reported by The NewsMinute, the officials had informed that the full 16-kilometre stretch of the pop-up cycling track would be ready by November 2021.

WRI India has also collaborated with Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) to make the design for the cycling lane planned from Minsk Square and Raj Bhavan Road to Chalukya Circle.

