Mumbai Gets Jumbo Public Toilet With TV Set, Wi-Fi

India's financial capital— Mumbai—got its biggest public toilet in Juhul Gully in Andheri West. Spread across 4,000 sq ft, it has a waiting area with newspapers, Wi-Fi access, and a TV set.

The two-storied facility has 60 toilets on the ground floor and 28 on the first floor, making it the largest built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The facility is expected to benefit about 60,000 slum dwellers in the vicinity. Each family will have to pay ₹ 60 per month.

Details Of The Biggest Public Toilet In Mumbai

Congress corporator Meher Mohsin Haider said that while the upper floor is exclusively for men, the lower floor is for women and four blocks are reserved for the physically handicapped, reported The Indian Express.

Designed with cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry welcoming the users, beautifully painted images of different types of fish, cleanliness-themed murals and others, the toilet has other amenities too, all conceptualized by Haider and designed by Riddhi Associates.

"It is not only the biggest public toilet block in the city, but has an efficient round-the-clock cleaning system," said Haider.

'Aim Is To Provide Toilets For Safety Of Women'

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap inaugurated the facility on July 3. Meanwhile, Haider said that the aim is to provide toilets inside slum homes especially for the convenience and safety of women using the funds. She added that around 2,500 families have taken advantage of the scheme.

Haider added that to promote cleanliness and hygiene, passes will be distributed to residents. The money collected will be used for the maintenance of the structure.

