Good Governance

Mumbai Gets Jumbo Public Toilet With TV Set, Wi-Fi

Spread across 4,000 sq ft, the facility has 60 toilets on the ground floor and 28 on the first floor, making it the largest built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   7 July 2021 12:54 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Mumbai Gets Jumbo Public Toilet With TV Set, Wi-Fi

Image Credit: The Times of India, The Times of India

India's financial capital— Mumbai—got its biggest public toilet in Juhul Gully in Andheri West. Spread across 4,000 sq ft, it has a waiting area with newspapers, Wi-Fi access, and a TV set.

The two-storied facility has 60 toilets on the ground floor and 28 on the first floor, making it the largest built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The facility is expected to benefit about 60,000 slum dwellers in the vicinity. Each family will have to pay ₹ 60 per month.

Details Of The Biggest Public Toilet In Mumbai

Congress corporator Meher Mohsin Haider said that while the upper floor is exclusively for men, the lower floor is for women and four blocks are reserved for the physically handicapped, reported The Indian Express.

Designed with cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry welcoming the users, beautifully painted images of different types of fish, cleanliness-themed murals and others, the toilet has other amenities too, all conceptualized by Haider and designed by Riddhi Associates.

"It is not only the biggest public toilet block in the city, but has an efficient round-the-clock cleaning system," said Haider.

'Aim Is To Provide Toilets For Safety Of Women'

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap inaugurated the facility on July 3. Meanwhile, Haider said that the aim is to provide toilets inside slum homes especially for the convenience and safety of women using the funds. She added that around 2,500 families have taken advantage of the scheme.

Haider added that to promote cleanliness and hygiene, passes will be distributed to residents. The money collected will be used for the maintenance of the structure.

Also Read: Private Hospitals In Karnataka Say Govt Owes Them Several Lakhs For Treating COVID Patients

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian