MP Govts Solar Initiatives Are Laudable, Set Good Example For Others; Says Former Norway Environment Minister

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Twitter, UNEP

Good Governance

MP Govt's Solar Initiatives Are Laudable, Set Good Example For Others; Says Former Norway Environment Minister

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Madhya Pradesh,  22 July 2022 10:40 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Erik Solheim said that the initiative to rope in more youth to fight climate change also adds strength to act against this environmental threat.

Erik Solheim, President of Green Belt, Road Institute and Former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway, has appreciated the Madhya Pradesh government's solar and green initiatives and said it had set a way forward for others.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Solheim said, "The solar and other green initiatives taken by the state government are laudable and set a good example."

Last year, the Shivraj Singh-led government solar panel subsidy has planned a considerable scheme for propagating solar energy in residential areas and has attempted to move people towards green and clean energy.

The goal is to switch to renewable energy and MP solar subsidiaries as it will promote the usage of natural resources.

Aiming to meet the 50 per cent power demand of the state through renewable energy, the chief minister laid foundation stones in November 2021 for setting up three solar power plants of 1500-megawatt capacity in Shajapur, Agar and Neemuch at the cost of ₹5,250 crores.

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in renewable power generation over the last few years.

'Rope In More Youth To Fight Climate Change'

Ahead of his participation in the state-level 'Youth Mahapanchayat' event, which will be held in Bhopal on July 23-24, Solheim told TLI, "The initiative to rope in the youth to fight climate change also adds strength to act against this environmental threat."

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government is organising 'Youth Mahapanchayat' on the 116th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the state's youth to join the event in large numbers to ensure their participation in building a self-reliant and golden state with innovative ideas.

The event's objective is to provide a platform to the enthusiastic youth by bringing forward the legacy of Chandrashekhar Azad to identify the social, economic and political challenges of the state, country and the world and suggest all possible solutions.

Also Read: SC Allows Termination Of Pregnancy At 24 Weeks, Says 'Can't Deny Right To Abortion To Unmarried Woman'


Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
MP Govt 
Solar Initiatives 
Erik Solheim 
Green Initiatives 

X
X