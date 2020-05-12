MP Govt Launch "FIR At Doorstep" Scheme On Pilot Basis

In a first, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, May 11, launched a special initiative that enables people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations. Under the initiative, the police officials will go to homes of victims to register a First Information Report (FIR)



Called "FIR Aapke Dwar" (FIR at your doorstep) the pilot project comes amid the COVID-19 crisis. It was launched across 23 police stations, including one station each in urban and rural areas of headquarters of 11 administrative divisions. It will also be implemented under one police station in Datia.

"This scheme will prove to be a boon for people of the state as it will resolve their problems at their doorstep only and they need not have to come to police stations," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra was quoted by NDTV.

Mishra said that the complainant can dial police emergency number 100 to lodge an FIR. Post this, the police will reach his/her residence to get the FIR registered.

For non-serious offences, Trained head constables in a First Response Vehicle (FRV) will file the FIR on the spot. For serious offences, a decision will be taken after consulting their seniors.

"The scheme will continue as a pilot project till August 31, after which its results will be analysed for expanding its area of implementation," Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Jouhri said.

In addition to the 'FIR at your doorstep' scheme, the Home Minister also launched "Dial-112" scheme. Under this, facilities of ambulance, police and fire services will be made available to the caller immediately across the state by dialling one number.