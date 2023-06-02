Maharashtra: Over 1 Crore Farmers To Get Rs 12,000 Annually

The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday, May 30, rolled out a new scheme under which over one crore farmers in the state would be paid ₹6,000 annually. Maharashtra farmers will now get ₹ 12,000 every year - ₹ 6,000 from the Centre and Rs 6,000 from the state.

The Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana scheme was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde. He told the reporters that the Central Government had decided to give ₹ 6,000 per year, and the state government had taken the same decision.

CM Shinde reiterated that the amount was in addition to the ₹ 6,000 already being given to the farmers in instalments every year by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The announcement implied that the state farmers would now get ₹ 12,000 annually.

Benefit To Farmers

Over one crore cultivators will benefit from the state government's new scheme, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state's Finance Minister. He announced the scheme in the 2023-24 budget, which he presented in the Assembly in March.

While presenting the State Budget, Fadnavis said his government would transfer ₹ 6,000 per year to farmers' bank accounts. The government will bear the cost of Rs 6,900 crore for the direct transfer to farmers, and it is expected to benefit 1.15 crore agrarian families.

Additionally, the farmers will get crop insurance at just ₹ 1. In the previous scheme, farmers had to pay 2% of the premium on crop insurance. The state government will now pay the instalment, and the state exchequer will bear the cost of ₹3,312 crore for this.

The announcement is a major bid to reach out to farmers ahead of the crucial state assembly polls later this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year, as reported by Zee News.

Launched by PM Modi in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme aims to provide income support to all landowner farmer families across India with cultivable land. The money is transferred to the farmers' accounts in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each (Total ₹ 6000/-) every four months starting from April to July, August to November, and December to March of each fiscal year.

This scheme uses Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode to send an amount of Rs 6,000 every year into the bank accounts of farming households across India.

