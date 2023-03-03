Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Textbooks With Notebook Pages To Reduce Weight Of School Bags

School students walking to their classes is a heartwarming sight in the mornings. However, it is quite a task for the students who carry bags weighed down by the many school books. Several policies were put in place to make one day in a week "bagless" in government schools. This was a positive move welcomed by students and teachers equally. Taking it a step ahead from there, schools in Maharashtra will begin the academic year 2023-24 with textbooks with a few 'notebook pages' attached to them. The move would reduce the burden of having to carry both textbooks and notebooks.

Taking Weights Off Students Shoulders

The project, with an objective to reduce the weight of school bags, is set to be made available on a pilot basis. A Government Resolution (GR) regarding this was released on March 2 after discussions on decisions that have been carried on since October 2022. As per the GR, these new textbooks will be available for students in all government schools, schools run by the civic body, and aided schools in the state.

The scheme is expected to be implemented for textbooks across Classes 3 to 10. At the end of each chapter in the textbook, a couple of ruled pages would be attached. Students can use these pages to note down important points in the class. This way, they wouldn't have to carry additional notebooks to make notes.

Transforming Textbooks

The new textbooks will be available in four instalments for the academic year 2023-24. Classes 1 and 2 textbooks will be prepared in four parts, and they will include pages for practice as required. According to a Hindustan Times report, once the new textbooks will come along with additional sheets of paper, the cost will accordingly increase. The state intends to expand this initiative if they see a benefit from the pilot project and if there is a demand for the inclusion of blank pages in the textbooks.

