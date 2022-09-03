Know About MP Govt's New Policy That Allows Coming To School 'Bag-Less' Once Every Week

As per an official circular released by the Madhya Pradesh (MP) government, they have decided to ease the weight of school bags from the shoulders of students of over 1.3 Lakh Schools in the state. The new initiative under the School Policy 2020 of the National Education Policy (NEP) has followed the cue along with many other states with the lightweight school bag idea.

The detailed order released by the officials enlists many provisions in terms of the vocational activities to be conducted on the bagless days, weight guidelines for the bags, reduced homework, and so on. It is considered a positive move toward ensuring holistic development of the student and not limiting them within the number of books that weigh their bags down.

Less Focus On Bags, More On Student's Health

The guidelines have been set in accordance with the central government's November 2020 School Bag Policy. Passing the same for over a lakh of schools in Madhya Pradesh on August 30, the order read that "One day every week will be No School Bags Day. Activities pertaining to vocational work experience would be conducted in every school on the bagless day".

A report by The Print states that specific weights for school bags across primary grades to high schools will be displayed on school notice boards. These rules would be implemented immediately in the enlisted private and state schools with about 154 lakh students.

Subjects such as computer, moral science, general knowledge, sports, physical education, health, and arts have to be taught practically and without books. Students should only carry books prescribed by the state government and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and should not carry more weight than recommended in their bag.

According to the policy, first and second-grade students should not have bags weighing more than 1.6-2.2 kgs. From third to fifth grade, the weight of the bag would fall between 1.7-2.5 kg. It will be increased by a kilogram for students of classes six and seven, then one more kilo up to a maximum of 4.5kg for those attending classes 8 to 10.

These are the maximum bag weight along with the school diary as charted, and it will remain fixed. In terms of high school, the weight of the bags can be determined by the respective school management in accordance with the subject stream students opt for.

The school management has also been instructed to prepare timetables in such a manner that the students would not have to carry all the books daily. It would also help them ensure that the weight does not cross the set limits. Additionally, a system will be put in place which would enable students to keep extra books such as practice books, workbooks and other important items for students in the classrooms only until class eight.

Issued by the MP School Education Department deputy secretary Pramod Singh, the circular's 11-point guidelines also direct district education officers (DEO) to conduct random inspections to ensure that the school bags weigh according to the new norms and does not remain like a paper tiger. The DEO would have the power to randomly select schools and hold surprise checks once every three months.

As per reports by the New Indian Express, the order further provides relief from the burden of homework for school students. Until the second grade, students would not be assigned any homework. From third to fifth grade, the homework should not exceed more than two hours every week. It will not go beyond one hour daily for those attending classes six to eight, and it would maximum extend up to a duration of a couple of hours daily for those in classes nine to twelve.

Activities That Would Be Incorporated On Bagless Days

The students would be made aware of the various professions and vocational activities on days when students would not have to carry bags. They would receive an introduction to the many local and indigenous skilled workers, artisans, agriculturists, and so on. It sets forth a space to interact with the various people from our community and learn from them what schools often do not teach.

They would also be engaged in a range of other activities such as yoga, exercise, sports and other cultural events to understand their interests better and train them accordingly.

Beyond teaching, it also acts as a recreational time for the students. It aims to reduce the pressure on the school students and make learning an interesting process they remain invested.

The efficiency of the same would be analysed and understood through community meetings that would be organised by the school management.

Many schools across different states, including Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, have already implemented 'Bagless' day in schools and have reported its success in reaching out to the students. The schools have also reported that it has made it possible for them to appropriately address students' physical, mental and intellectual development by taking a day off from studying.

The concept of bagless days was initially introduced in schools as they reopened after the pandemic-induced long break. With fewer students physically rejoining classes and attendance becoming a concern back then, the schools and education department wanted to ensure that there were policies to address the same.

The centre then instructed every state to provide at least ten bagless days each month for school students and introduce a vocational training format in line with the NEP 2020 provisions. The issued guidelines had also made it mandatory for every school to install digital machines that would check the weight of the school bags.

