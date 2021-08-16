All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Maharashtra Leads The Way, Announces Affordable Houses For COVID Warriors

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Pixabay

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra Leads The Way, Announces Affordable Houses For COVID Warriors

Maharashtra,  16 Aug 2021 10:55 AM GMT

Writer : Tashafi Nazir | 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

According to the housing body of the Maharashtra government, 4,488 houses will be allotted to the particular section ranging from lower-income to higher-income groups.

The Maharashtra government announced a housing scheme for COVID warriors, who put their lives at risk during the pandemic, on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. With this, Maharashtra becomes the first state in the country to announce such a scheme for the heroes.

According to the housing body of the Maharashtra government, 4,488 houses will be allotted to the particular section ranging from lower-income to higher-income groups, The New Indian Express reported.

A state government notification from May 29 last year read that the employees of various departments like health workers, ASHA workers, those working in finance, food and civil supply, water supply and sanitation, etc are declared as COVID-19 warriors for rendering their exceptional services during the time of crisis.

In addition, the uniformed personnel such as police, paramilitary forces, fire brigade, and armed service members are also included in the category.

Domicile Certificate Must

In order to avail of the housing scheme, the applicant needs to produce a domicile certificate stating that the person has been staying in Maharashtra for the last 15 years.

"The houses for these COVID warriors are mostly situated in Navi Mumbai, including areas like Kalamboli, Kharghar, Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Taloja among others. The eligible candidates can apply to the government through the official website. If the number of applications surpass the number of houses announced in the scheme, then the allocation will be done through a lottery system," an official said, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

He added that housing aspirants can submit their applications online and need to get a certificate from their concerned departments.

"This is a small initiative to people who worked relentlessly during the pandemic risking their lives. As Mumbai is an expensive city, most people cannot afford to buy houses. Therefore, this scheme will aid them get their dream homes adjoining Mumbai that is Navi Mumbai," an official of the City and Industrial Development Corporation said.

Also Read: A Landmark In Digital Transformation: Census 2021 To Go Digital With Rs 3,768 Crore Allocation

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
COVID-19 warriors 
Maharashtra Govt 
Frontline warriors 
Covid Heroes 
