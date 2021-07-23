Ladakh To Get Its First-Ever Central University

The Union Cabinet on Thursday, July 22, approved the establishment of a Central University in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The cost of the project is ₹ 750 crore. This will be the region's first Central university. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the first phase of the university will be completed in four years.

"On behalf of the people of Ladakh, I thank the Hon'ble Prime Min. Sh. @narendramodi and Hon'ble Min. of Home Affairs, Sh. @AmitShah for announcing the establishment of a Central University in Ladakh.

We also thank the Hon'ble @EduMinOfIndia, Sh. @dpradhanbjp" : LG @R_K_Mathur pic.twitter.com/nj6Z0x92Qc — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) July 22, 2021

The new institution, he said, will correct regional imbalances and improve the quality of higher education in the Union Territory since both Jammu and Kashmir have one central university each. The jurisdiction of this university will cover the regions of Leh and Kargil. The regions were left out of the jurisdictions of the central universities in Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated into two union territories in 2019. The bill for amending Central Universities Act, 2009 will be introduced to facilitate the formation of Central University in Ladakh. The government has identified 110 acres of land near village Khaltsi, which is located between Leh and Kargil, for the proposed university.

In his address to the nation last year on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a new Central university would be established in Ladakh. "Ladakh is on the path to progress, a new central university is coming up a 7500 MW solar park is coming up and just as Sikkim has become an organic state, Ladakh should aim for that as well. Leh, Kargil and Ladakh can become carbon neutral regions," he had said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman = also announced the establishment of a Central university in her Budget speech this year.

Barring engineering and medical education, the proposed university will offer degrees in all courses including liberal arts and basic sciences.

Poor Quality Of Education In Region

The poor quality of education in the colleges in the region is responsible for many students moving out of UT to seek higher education. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the first-ever university in the region, which was then under Jammu and Kashmir.

Nearly 30,000 Ladakhi students are forced to take admission outside their region for higher studies.

Also Read: "I-T Officers Snooped Into Editorial Dept, Asked To Edit, Delete Stories": Dainik Bhaskar National Editor