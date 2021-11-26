All section
Kerala: Responsible Tourism Project All Set To Be Launched In Beypore

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Good Governance
Kerala: Responsible Tourism Project All Set To Be Launched In Beypore

Kerala,  26 Nov 2021 10:11 AM GMT

The natural and man-made attractions of the region, agriculture, fisheries, art and culture, traditional occupation, local cuisine and places of worship will be connected to tourism.

Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas will launch Beypore Responsible Tourism Development Project. The project will be launched under the aegis of Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission on Sunday. It aims at enriching the culture, history and natural beauty of the place to turn it into an international destination for responsible tourism.

The natural and man-made attractions of the region, agriculture, fisheries, art and culture, traditional occupation, local cuisine and places of worship will be connected to tourism. Beypore is a historic place located in Kozhikode district on the banks of the Chaliyar River. The place is a hub for artisans as the shipbuilding ethos is carefully nurtured.

Benefits Of Project To Locals

Money earned through local business in tourism can be invested back into local economies to enhance public service and education. The local ripple effect will pool more jobs for locals and open avenues for a new business venture. It will also provide job opportunities to vulnerable groups, women, minorities and youth. Ultimately the activities of responsible development tourism will lead to the protection and preservation of the cultural site.

The Launch

According to the reports of The Hindu, the project is expected to be completed in four years. On November 28, the launch is set to take place at Cheruvannur Community Hall at 10.30 a.m in the presence of Mayor Beena Philip. A one-day workshop in connection with the project will also be held. In the workshop, State Coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission K. Roopesh Kumar will speak on 'Local development through responsible tourism' while Joint Director of Tourism C.N. Anitha Kumari will speak on 'Tourism projects in Beypore'. District Coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission Sreekalalakshmi O.P will speak on the 'Responsible tourism possibilities in Beypore'. Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism Venu. V and District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will take part in the event.

Responsible Tourism 
Bypore 
Kerela 
Local Business 

X
X