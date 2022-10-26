Kerala Govt Launches' Lucky Bill App' To Curb GST Evasion

Did you know that the Kerala government has launched an app to help curb Goods and Service Tax evasion? If you want to know more about their app, this article is the perfect place to start.

Kerala Government has launched a new app called 'Lucky Bill' to curb GST evasion. The app allows users to enter the quantity and value of products they have bought and then generate a bill with all the relevant information filled in automatically. This will make it easier for tax officials to track down those who are evading taxes.

The Kerala government has launched a Lucky Bill app to curb GST evasion. The app will enable traders to scan and register the details of their products with the government in real-time. This will help officials identify any untaxed goods and levy taxes accordingly.

GST Scams in India

The Kerala government has launched a new app called 'Lucky Bill' to help curb GST evasion. The app allows users to scan and share bills with others, in order to identify any discrepancies. The app was developed in collaboration with the GST Registration department and other agencies.

According to the Kerala government, GST evasion is a major issue in the state. In 2016-17, the state lost ₹1,540 crore due to evasion. The app is expected to help address this issue by providing a platform for users to exchange information and collaborate on detecting GST evasion.

Kerala Government's Initial Proposals To Curb GST Scam

The Kerala Government has come up with a new app called Lucky Bill to curb GST evasion in the state. The app will allow tax officials to trace the movement of goods and individuals across States. The app will also help identify blacklisted entities and individuals.



Kerala has been grappling with high levels of GST evasion, which has resulted in loss of revenue to the State government. According to Official figures released by the State government, the total amount evaded through GST between April 2017 and March 2018 was ₹ 54,379 crore. This is equivalent to ₹ 9,000 crore per month. In order to reduce this level of evasion, the Kerala Government has come up with several proposals such as the launch of the Lucky Bill app. According to officials, the app would help increase transparency and accountability in the system as well as prevent diversion

State Government On Curbing GST Scams

The Kerala government has launched a 'Lucky Bill App' to curb GST evasion. The app allows the users to get information on various schemes and subsidies available from the government. The app also directs the users to the nearest authorised taxman or retailer for applying for these schemes.

Since the launch of the Luck Bill App by the Kerala Government, many have been eager to know who downloads it and what their reasons are. So far, the app has been downloaded over 3,000 times and has received positive reviews from users.

The app allows registered taxpayers to submit a photograph of their PAN card and other identification documents to verify their identity. If the taxpayer is found to be cheating on the app, they will be fined ₹ 10,000. The app was developed in partnership with the Income Tax Department. The Kerala Government hopes that this app will help them crackdown on GST evasion. According to the reports, Lucky Bill has already saved taxpayers over ₹ 2 crore in taxes.

The overall GST rate in Kerala is 18%, with tax on restaurants and food courts at 14%. Non-dairy creameries are taxed at 6%, while bookstores and newsagents have a tax rate of 13%. The government has also started linking GST returns for traders to the banks, so that invoices can be verified.



GST is a single common sales tax levied on all goods, services, construction and installation. It will replace the state sales tax and other local taxes like octroi; railway levies; entertainment taxes; stamp duties and VAT

Advantages Of Using App

The Kerala government has launched a new app to curb tax evasion. The app, called Lucky Bill, allows users to scan their bills and identify any erroneous or fake values. If the value is found to be incorrect, the user can contact the tax department to resolve the issue. The app is said to have already resulted in several fraudulent bills being refunded.

The Kerala government has launched the Lucky Bill app to help curb GST evasion. The app allows businesses in the state to scan and report any suspected tax evasion, which will then be sent to the authorities for further investigation. This move is likely meant to discourage businesses from evading taxes by hiding profits overseas, as it will now be easier for the government to track down these funds and bring them back into the country where they belong.

Also Read: MCA Inserts Rule 25B for Physical Verification Of Registered Office: Know All About It