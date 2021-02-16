Kerala CM Inaugurates KFON Project To Provide Free Internet Connectivity To BPL Families, Aims To End Digital Divide

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project intended to provide free internet connections to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the state on Monday.

"I am happy to inform you that KFON has become a reality," Vijayan said adding that the project will push the state towards a knowledge economy and becoming an information technology (IT) hub.

The first phase of the project was launched in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.



Vijayan said that this project would be a "revolutionary step" taken by the state government to end the digital divide and link all houses and offices with an optical fibre network.



The main objective behind launching KFON project was to provide high-speed internet free of cost to the poor and at affordable rates to others. About 20 lakh people will be benefitted through this project, reported The News Minute.

Internet connection made a basic a citizen right. Kerala cabinet gives final nod for ₹1548 crores Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON)Project to provide Internet to every household in the state. For 20 lakh BPL households it will be free. The project to be completed by Dec 2020. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) November 7, 2019

In November 2019, access to the internet was made a basic right in Kerala.

"Less than 10 per cent of government offices were currently linked to the existing wide area network, while fewer had fibre optic connectivity. Internet availability was confined mostly to urban areas while the network infrastructure has been limited elsewhere," Vijayan said.



The state government had announced the launch of this project previously in May 2020. The cabinet had approved ₹1548 crore KFON project intending to provide internet to every household.

