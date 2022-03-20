All section
In An Uplifting Move, Kendriya Vidyalaya In Tamil Nadu Will Provide Free Education To Covid Orphans

Image Credit- Pixabay, Kendriya Vidyalaya

Good Governance
In An Uplifting Move, Kendriya Vidyalaya In Tamil Nadu Will Provide Free Education To Covid Orphans

20 March 2022

The entire responsibility of tuition fee, uniform and hostel fees and reimbursement will be granted by the Tamil Nadu state. The admissions will be taken in for the 2022-23 academic session.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu announced that students who unfortunately got orphaned due to COVID-19 would receive free admission from the Kendra Vildalaya from 2022-to 2023. Each branch of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu will accept up to ten such students into various classes.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya school branch has put up banners concerning the admission process and other information. M Manickasamy, Kendriya Vidyala, IIT Madras stated, "Students who have lost their parents to Covid-19 can approach the schools through the district collector. Depending on the age of students, we will give admission to the students," reported The Times Of India.

KVS and State Commitment

KVS completed admissions last year before the government issued the order. As a result, free admission of orphaned children will be implemented this year. The entire responsibility of tuition fee, uniform, and hostel fees and reimbursement will be granted by the Tamil Nadu state, as revealed by S Valarmathi, director of social defence.

"The state will reimburse tuition expenditure on fees, books, uniforms, and hostel fees to these students. Last year, KVs completed admissions before the government order was issued. So, they will implement it this year," S Valarmathi stated as per the publication.

Orphaned Children During COVID-19

Since last year, district child protection units in Tamil Nadu have identified approximately 1,400 children who have been orphaned or have lost one parent due to Covid-19. At the same time, the government has announced a Rs 5 lakh grant for orphaned children who have lost one parent due to Covid. However, children who have lost a parent due to COVID-19 suffered educationally.

According to reports presented by the Supreme Court by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), 30,000 children across the country have lost their parents to the deadly virus in the 14 months since the pandemic began.

Also Read: Son Cannot Have Right On Parents Property While They Are Alive: Bombay HC

