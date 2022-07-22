Karnataka, Telangana & Haryana Bag Top Spot In NITI Aayog's Innovation Index- Check Statewise Rankings

All section
Caste discrimination
Karnataka, Telangana & Haryana Bag Top Spot In NITI Aayogs Innovation Index- Check Statewise Rankings

Image Credit: Twitter/NITIAayog

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

India,  22 July 2022 6:19 AM GMT

In October 2019 and January 2021, the first and second editions of the India Innovation Index were launched, respectively. Meanwhile, the third edition bolsters the scope of innovation analysis in India by drawing the Global Innovation Index (GII) framework.

Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana have all secured the top three ranks among major Indian states in NITI Aayog's third innovation index. NITI Aayog's India Innovation index 2021 reviews innovation ecosystems and capacities at the sub-national level.

Southern States Lead The Way

As per the index, released by NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman Suman Bery during the presence of Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer on July 21, it is developed along the lines of the Global Innovation Index.

Both Union Territories (UT) and States were divided into '9 Union Territories and City States', '17 Major States' and '10 North-East and Hill States' to effectively compare their performance.

Meanwhile, states like Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh have been ranked in the bottom half of the index among all major states. Furthermore, Karnataka topped the index for the third year running.

Deep Dive

Among all the UTs, Chandigarh secured the top spot on the chart, while in the North-East and hill states category, Manipur bagged the top position.

Addressing the event, Parameswaran Iyer, Niti Aayog CEO, stated that he would like to reaffirm Aayog's continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in the country through the India Innovation Index (III).

"We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with states and other stakeholders," Iyer was quoted as saying by NDTV.

VK Saraswat, a NITI Aayog member, also expressed his thoughts and added that innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth.

"It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times, bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Saraswat stated.

In October 2019 and January 2021, the first and second editions of the India Innovation Index were launched, respectively. According to an official statement. Meanwhile, the third edition bolsters the scope of innovation analysis in India by drawing the Global Innovation Index (GII) framework.

The new framework presents a better comprehensive and nuanced outlook for measuring innovation performance in the country, with the addition of 66 unique indicators compared to the 36 indicators used in the earlier edition (India Innovation Index 2020).

