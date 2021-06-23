Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has declared financial assistance for television and film artists troubled by the pandemic's second wave.

The announcement was made to the media in Bengaluru on June 22. The artists' documents will be reviewed, and relief money worth ₹ 3,000 will be made available through the Seva Sindhu portal. The government is providing ₹6.3 crore monetary aid to over 20,000 artists.

Who can avail the benefits?

The beneficiaries would receive the funds through their DBT accounts. To obtain the benefits, the beneficiary will have to fulfil specific criteria:

1. They must be above 18 years of age.

2. They must have worked on projects from 2018 onwards only and attach proof regarding the same.

3. They must possess a working identity card as a film or television artist and be associated with an institution.

4. Those not linked with any institution must provide their current projects and Provident Fund number. However, the guidelines also mention that even if an artist is connected with multiple associations, they will receive the money only once.

Pensioners, government employers, or artists who had availed of the aid previously will not qualify for the relief this time.

CM Yediyurappa said, "They will be receiving the amount through direct benefit transfer, and the beneficiaries will receive confirmation regarding the transfer through DBT application," as quoted by The News Minute.

Minister for Forests and Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali praised this move. He said that in the first wave, the relief money had helped more than 17,000 artists.

Previous Package Announced By Karnataka Govt

On June 10, the state government had inaugurated its DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) app. This was done to help the beneficiaries across 120 welfare schemes and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-governance) developed the app.

The government had announced a ₹ 1,250 crore package for employees working across different sectors. Already construction workers, farmers, and street vendors have received the money. The current announcement is an extension of that package.

