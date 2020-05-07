Karnataka Announces Rs 1,610 Crore Relief Package For Barbers, Drivers, Dhobis, Construction Workers

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, May 6, announced a ₹1,610 crore relief package for those hit by the economic impact due to the ongoing lockdown.



"People from all sections of society are facing financial difficulties due to the lockdown. The compensation and benefits package estimated to cost ₹1,610 crore will help people who are in distress," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

The package will cover construction workers, flower growers, dhobis, barbers, autorickshaw and cab drivers, weavers and industries.

"Lack of demand for their products has affected flower growers. It is estimated that farmers cultivated flowers on about 11,687 hectares. The government has decided to announce compensation of ₹25,000 per hectare, limited to the maximum extent of one hectare, for flower growers who have suffered crop loss," the CM said.

The CM added that a separate relief for fruit and vegetable farmers will be announced soon.

The government will provide a one-time compensation of ₹5,000 each to barbers and washermen (dhobis) The relief is expected to benefit around 60,000 dhobis and around 2,30,000 barbers.

A similar relief measure of ₹5,000 was also announced for 7.75 lakh autorickshaw and cab drivers.

Furthermore, under a new scheme - Weaver Samman Yojana - the state government will deposit ₹2,000 each into the bank accounts of 54,000 handloom weavers. In addition to this, the government will release ₹80 crore for a ₹109 crore loan scheme for weavers which was announced earlier.

In the case of construction workers, the government will transfer an additional amount of ₹3,000, in addition to ₹2000 that is already being transferred to their accounts. This will benefit 15.80 lakh registered building workers in the state.

"We have decided to provide construction workers with the financial support of ₹3000 to each of 15.80 lakh registered building workers in the state. This is over and above the ₹2000 that is already being transferred to their accounts," the CM said.