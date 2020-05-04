COVID-19: West Bengal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance For Frontline Workers, Journalists

Reethu Ravi
Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.
The West Bengal government on the occasion of Press Freedom Day on Sunday, May 3, announced health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists.
"Our Govt in #Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to ₹10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists #PressFreedomDay," state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
In addition, hailing the role of the press in a democracy, Banerjee urged journalists media persons to work fearlessly.
"Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our Govt in #Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists," the CM tweeted.
May 3 has been declared as World Press Freedom Day or World Press Day by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness regarding the importance of freedom of the press.
Last week, the Assam government had announced life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to all journalists reporting during the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
"As a mark of recognition to the selfless endeavour of the scribes, the state government is announcing this insurance coverage," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said while announcing the scheme.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has announced that all citizens in the state will be covered under the state government's health scheme to get free and cashless insurance cover. A memorandum was signed to include government, semi-government employees and white ration card holders in the scheme to prevent private hospitals from overcharging patients, Tope said on Friday, May 1.Also Read: Lockdown 3.0: Karnataka Government Provides Free Transport To Migrants Till May 5
