COVID-19: West Bengal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance For Frontline Workers, Journalists

The West Bengal government on the occasion of Press Freedom Day on Sunday, May 3, announced health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists.



"Our Govt in #Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to ₹10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists #PressFreedomDay," state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

In addition, hailing the role of the press in a democracy, Banerjee urged journalists media persons to work fearlessly.

"Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our Govt in #Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists," the CM tweeted.

May 3 has been declared as World Press Freedom Day or World Press Day by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness regarding the importance of freedom of the press.