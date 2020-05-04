Good Governance

COVID-19: West Bengal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance For Frontline Workers, Journalists

“Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society,” state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   4 May 2020 10:02 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
COVID-19: West Bengal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance For Frontline Workers, Journalists

Image Credits: Mamata Banerjee Official/FB, Moneycontrol

The West Bengal government on the occasion of Press Freedom Day on Sunday, May 3, announced health insurance coverage of up to 10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists.

"Our Govt in #Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists #PressFreedomDay," state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

In addition, hailing the role of the press in a democracy, Banerjee urged journalists media persons to work fearlessly.

"Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our Govt in #Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists," the CM tweeted.

May 3 has been declared as World Press Freedom Day or World Press Day by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness regarding the importance of freedom of the press.

Last week, the Assam government had announced life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to all journalists reporting during the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

"As a mark of recognition to the selfless endeavour of the scribes, the state government is announcing this insurance coverage," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said while announcing the scheme.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has announced that all citizens in the state will be covered under the state government's health scheme to get free and cashless insurance cover. A memorandum was signed to include government, semi-government employees and white ration card holders in the scheme to prevent private hospitals from overcharging patients, Tope said on Friday, May 1.

Also Read: Lockdown 3.0: Karnataka Government Provides Free Transport To Migrants Till May 5

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Four ASHA Workers Test COVID-19 Positive In Punjab, Lack Of Masks, Gloves Cited Reason

NewsFour ASHA Workers Test COVID-19 Positive In Punjab, Lack Of Masks, Gloves Cited Reason

Arnab Goswami Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Air

NewsArnab Goswami Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Air

Delhi: Teenage Schoolboys Misuse Photos Of Minor Girls, Glorify Gang Rape On Instagram

NewsDelhi: Teenage Schoolboys Misuse Photos Of Minor Girls, Glorify Gang Rape On Instagram

India Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In The World After 10 Lakh Tests: ICMR

NewsIndia Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In The World After 10 Lakh Tests: ICMR

Fact check: No, China Has Not Cancelled Dollar Peg In Stock Exchange Transactions

Fact CheckFact check: No, China Has Not Cancelled Dollar Peg In Stock Exchange Transactions

People In Bengaluru Now Permitted To Move Without Pass Between 7AM to 7PM: Police Commissioner

NewsPeople In Bengaluru Now Permitted To Move Without Pass Between 7AM to 7PM: Police Commissioner