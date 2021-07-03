Karnataka Allocates Rs 26,000 Crore For Development Of SC, ST

The Karnataka State Development Council meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa approved ₹26,000 crore for an action plan for the development of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe on Friday, July 2.

The main project will be bifurcated into the Scheduled Castes sub-plan (SCSP) and Scheduled Tribe sub-plan (TSP).

Out of the ₹26,005.01 crore budget, ₹18,331.54 crore has been allocated for the development of Scheduled Castes and the remaining amount for Scheduled Tribes for the financial year 2021-22, reported The New Indian Express.

What Is The Action Plan?

The action plan was discussed after the approval from the nodal agency under the chairmanship of Social Welfare Minister BS Sriramulu.

"Instalment of the first trimester has been released to all departments as per the SCSP/TSP Rules, 2017, and instructions have been given to implement the spillover works," said a statement, reported The New Indian Express.

In the meeting, it was decided that the subsidy granted to beneficiaries for the construction of toilets/bathrooms will be increased from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

The Chief Minister pointed out that out of ₹18,131 crore allotted for 2020-21 for the development of Scheduled Caste, ₹17,352 crore was spent. Similarly, out of ₹7,814 crore earmarked for the Scheduled Tribe, ₹7,294 crore was spent for the development of the community.

"There was no diversion of these funds. All funds were spent only on the welfare of SC, ST citizens. Next time, we will utilise all funds and achieve 100% spending," Yediyurappa said.

Department Wise Breakup

In the FY 2020-21, ₹1,549.40 crore was allotted for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry projects for 14.89 lakh Scheduled Castes and ₹8.64 lakh for Scheduled Tribe, reported Times Now.

A total of ₹45.28 crore was earmarked for the Women and Child Welfare Department and the amount was used to provide facilities to Scheduled Caste worth ₹13 lakh and ₹6 lakh for Scheduled Tribe.

