Colourful Curtains, Walls Covered With Cartoons: Jharkhand Is Preparing Child-Friendly ICU Wards

To tackle a possible third wave of COVID, Jharkhand is strengthening infrastructure across government hospitals in all 24 districts of the state with at least a 20-bed intensive care unit being set up in every district hospital.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   14 July 2021
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI

In a bid to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19, Jharkhand is strengthening infrastructure across government hospitals in all 24 districts of the state with at least a 20-bed intensive care unit being set up in every district hospital.

Last month, the Jharkhand government came out with a detailed plan to deal with the possibility of a third wave leading to an "increased number of COVID infections among children". As part of the plan, the state is sprucing up the paediatric wards across government hospitals, with at least a 20-bed intensive care unit in every district hospital.

Child-Friendly Wards

To make these wards more child-friendly, walls are being covered with cartoons, colourful curtains and bed covers, television sets and dedicated play areas are being set up, reported Hindustan Times. As per estimates, around14 lakh children of being at risk.

Further, the government plans to convert all malnutrition treatment centres to high dependency units to ramp up infrastructure. It notes that the state has 39 neonatal ICU beds and only 20 paediatric ICU beds in Ranchi, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur.

In Ranchi, work on a 27-bed PICU is and at least 40 more beds will be added to augment the capacity. East Singhbhum district is arranging 30 beds for the paediatric intensive care unit. A 20-bed PICU facility has been completed in Koderma, while Giridih and Hazaribag are developing paediatric wards in community health centres and Sadar hospitals of the districts.

Second Wave Was A Lesson

Noting that the second wave of coronavirus was a lesson, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the possible third wave of COVID.

"Our government will not leave any stone unturned to create the best possible health infrastructure for our people and children. The third wave is anticipated but the government is preparing itself in advance to fight against the new wave," he said.

