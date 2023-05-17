All section
Jal Jeevan Mission Provides Safe Tap Water To 12 Crore Rural Households

Image Credits: Pexels (Representative)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Aakanksha Jetley

India,  17 May 2023 12:20 AM GMT

The development, implementation, operations, and maintenance (O&M) of rural piped water supply projects have strongly emphasized community involvement to ensure the long-term sustainability of the programs.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has reached a key milestone by providing clean and safe drinking water through taps to over 12 crore rural families across the country, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mission on August 15, 2019, with only 3.23 crore rural families accessing piped water connections. As of today, five states Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and Telangana, as well as three union territories - Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman, and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, have officially announced 100% water coverage.

Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, in the meantime, will reach saturation shortly, with 98.35% and 96.05%, respectively. Whereas Haryana, Punjab, Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu have been certified as 'Har Ghar Jal' states/UTs, where citizens have confirmed that all households and public institutions receive a sufficient, safe, and consistent water supply.

According to the ministry, governments have also helped to make tap water available in 9.06 lakh (88.55%) schools and 9.39 lakh (84%) anganwadis.

Safe & Affordable Water For All

The development, implementation, operations, and maintenance (O&M) of rural piped water supply projects have strongly emphasized community involvement to ensure the long-term sustainability of the programs. In India, more than 5.24 lakh Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSC)/ Pani Samitis have been formed, and 5.12 lakh Village Action Plans (VAPs) have been developed, including plans for drinking water source augmentation, greywater treatment and reuse, and regular O&M of in-village water supply systems according to a report in Live Mint

By providing safe water through taps to every household, school, Anganwadi, and other public institution in rural areas, the JJM is trying to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, which is safe and affordable water for all.

For the people living in rural areas, the JJM has had a considerable positive socioeconomic impact. The supply of consistent tap water has relieved the rural population, particularly women and young girls, of the strain of transporting heavy buckets of water to satisfy their daily household needs, hence lessening age-old hardship.

Also Read : Do Viral Images Show Recent Attacks On Jain By Muslims In Karnataka? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jal Jeevan Mission 
Tap Drinking Water 
Clean Drinking Water 
Rural India 
narendra modi 
SDG 

