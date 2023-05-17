Do Viral Images Show Recent Attacks On Jain By Muslims In Karnataka? No, Viral Claim Is False

[Trigger Warning: Visuals may be distressing]

A set of viral images showing three seriously wounded people is going viral across social media with the claim that some people from the Muslim community are attacking Jain monks in Karnataka.

Social media users are sharing the images following Congress' landslide victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.



Claim:

The three images show people in various states of injuries. The viral images show a woman profusely bleeding, another man with a head injury and a what appears to be a monk injured on different parts of his body.



The viral post reads, "Jain monk was killed by Muslims in Karnataka said Congress Jindabad's slogans, now Congress has come in its true form, Hindus who vote for Congress, the party would give you similar love. Send this photo to all by tomorrow and ensure it reaches Modi Ji and Yogi Ji. Today there is a chance to do some virtue work। There will be a Muslim who will not share."

[The Logical Indian is not embedding the post due to its sensitive graphic nature. Click here to view the post.]

Fact Check:

Image 1:

We conducted a reverse image search on the first image which led us to an image uploaded to Twitter on September 7, 2018. The location is identified as Uttar Pradesh. While we could not independently verify the origin of viral image, it is clear from the above tweet that the viral image is not from recent.

जिस उम्मीद से युवा बेरोजगार यू .पी .बी.एड टेट 2011 यू .पी. में बी.जे.पी को सत्ता में लाये थे, आज वही लोग उपेक्षा के शिकार हो गये । pic.twitter.com/i6oB3FavfA — Suresh Prasad Kushawaha (@SureshPrasadKu1) September 7, 2018

Image 2:

We conducted a reverse image search and found the image of a man bleeding heavily from his head in a report published by a news website, Royal Bulletin on September 9, 2017.

As per the report, the man was severely injured during a domestic dispute with his wife in Bhopa village of Muzaffarnagar district, UP. The report noted that police refused to take action in the case terming it as a husband-wife matter.

The editor of Royal Bulletin conversing with SMHoaxSlayer acknowledged that the image was taken by a journalist from their team.

Image 3:

Another reverse image search led us to a report by Deccan Chronicle posted on March 31, 2018. The article is titled, 'PostCard News founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde in jail for spreading fake news'.

The report mentioned that the co-founder of an online portal called Postcard News, Mahesh Vikram Hedge, was apprehended for spreading fake news.

Hedge had tweeted out an image claiming that a Muslim attacked a Jain monk in Karnataka. The monk was identified as Upadhyaya Mayank Sagar Ji Maharaj. It further added that the police denied the viral claim and said that the monk met with an accident where he sustained minor injuries.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral images are not related to the Karnataka assembly elections. The images are from different contexts dating back to 2017. Thus, the viral video is circulated with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Woman Thrashing A Man For Harassing Her Viral Linking It To The Movie 'The Kerala Story'